Let’s make deportation great again! (Part II)

In recent weeks, we have seen thousands taking to city streets to celebrate the horrific Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 innocent people were killed that day. More than 4,200 were critically wounded. And more than 200 were kidnapped and are being held as hostages somewhere in Gaza.

And incredibly, we have witnessed too many supporting Hamas, not condemning this terrorist organization and their atrocious acts of violence.

It is against Canadian law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the Government of Canada as a terrorist entity under Canada's Anti-Terrorism Act.https://t.co/sAj4OZgERw. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 27, 2023

Notably, these protests are not confined to cities in the Middle East; rather, these pro-Hamas demonstrations have erupted in municipalities situated in North America, Europe and Australia. Hateful, anti-Semitic chants have erupted in these locales, including the de rigueur, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (translation: wipe Israel off the map) to “gas the Jews” (that’s what demonstrators in Sydney, Australia actually chanted.) Gross…

And we repeat: thousands of these shameless Hamas supporters are guests in foreign cities. This is egregious And it must stop. These people were invited into western democracies as guests. And they show their gratitude by taking to the public square to advocate for the annihilation of Israel and the genocide of the Jewish people? And to think this is occurring in the free world in 2023 – not Nazi Germany circa 1938? Unbelievable…

That’s why we are taking our Jumbotron-equipped billboard truck on the road. We want to send a message that this is sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable. Our latest destination was DC; we also plan to go to Toronto and Ottawa, perhaps even some European cities. Our message is simple: if you are a foreign national supporting a terrorist organization, then it’s time for you pack your bags and go home. We are calling on the authorities to revoke the visas of these visitors – and deport these ingrates as soon as possible.

Our message is simple: if you are a foreign national supporting a terrorist organization, then it’s time for you to pack your bags and go home. We are calling on the authorities to revoke the visas of these visitors – and deport these ingrates… pic.twitter.com/DZAk2TAwag — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 31, 2023

Barbarism, savagery, and terrorism isn’t something to celebrate. Indeed, these foreign nationals should consider themselves lucky that they are not being charged with laws that prohibit individuals from supporting terrorist organizations.

If you agree with our position, please sign our petition.

