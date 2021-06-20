Lethbridge tattoo shop headed to court after ongoing harassment from public health

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 2581 Donors

Will Woods, the owner of the Peppermint Hippo tattoo shop in Lethbridge, Alberta, has been dealing with ongoing harassment from Alberta Health Services (AHS) and government authorities since the onset of COVID-related restrictions.

Peppermint Hippo Tattoo has been operating in Lethbridge as a respected business for over a decade. They have contributed over $150,000 to the community through sponsorships and donations, and they have never failed a single health inspection. Furthermore, Will told us that AHS have confirmed that not a single case of COVID-19 has been directly linked to tattoo shops in Alberta. Considering all of this, many are wondering why this shop has been singled out.

AHS served Will with an order to appear in court because he left his open sign on… despite having no customers inside. Will also says that authorities visited his shop claiming that they had received complaints of people inside not wearing masks. Yet oddly, the alleged complaints were apparently made when the shop was not even open. The examples of questionable enforcement by authorities against Peppermint Hippo are numerous. Will shared that while many businesses in the area have had proceedings against them dropped, authorities seem to have it out for him and continue to pursue legal action without respite.

We joined Will at his shop to hear about his experience, and we also received an update from Will’s legal counsel.

Will is being represented by Chad Williamson of Williamson Law and co-counsel Yoav Niv at no cost to him, thanks to our Fight The Fines initiative. Will is one of the over 1,200 individuals who are able to fight for their fundamental freedoms thanks to the generosity of Rebel News viewers.