Liberal firearm 'buyback' program under scrutiny as violent crime surges

On Thursday's live stream, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini discussed the Liberals' controversial gun 'buyback' program as it begins to target individual law-abiding gun owners.

Despite Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree claiming the program is 'voluntary', the Liberals have now confirmed that those who do not turn over their firearms will be subject to criminal liability.

The next phase of the program, which targets individuals rather than businesses, is beginning this week in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. More than 2,500 firearm models have been banned by the federal government since 2020.

Parliamentary answers reveal the Liberals’ buyback has already cost taxpayers $13 million for 12,000 banned guns and 14,000 parts — plus $250 per firearm in handling fees that amount to a taxpayer-funded sweetener.



Conservatives have slammed the prime minister for moving forward with the program as it fails to address the flow of illegal guns into Canada, which are used in the vast majority of gun crimes.

“His own minister of public safety says this government is doing it wrong. He was caught on tape saying the program won’t work,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

“The police say they won’t implement it, the minister says it’s a bad idea, but they’re only doing it for political reasons,” he continued.

Drea also condemned the Liberals — along with some B.C. law enforcement — for their misguided effort to address soaring gun crime in Canada.

"So here they are putting all these resources into going after law-abiding citizens in Surrey and beyond, and then they're missing the mark on actually cracking down on the illegal gun owners who are shooting up businesses in Surrey, who are doing all this gang violence out there," she said.

The program has faced increasing scrutiny after Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was recently heard on a leaked audio recording expressing a lack of confidence in the plan.