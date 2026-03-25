Liberal MP claims 'disinformation' being spread by gun rights activists and Conservatives

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Liberal MP Nathalie Provost asserting that Conservatives and gun rights activists are spreading "disinformation" about the Liberals' controversial firearm 'buyback' program.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Provost claimed that Conservatives are misleading the public about the program by claiming it targets common hunting and farm rifles.

“We are fighting against assault-style weapons... I’m not a duck, a gopher, or a pop can — please help us stop that disinformation,” she said.

Liberal MP Nathalie Provost slams Conservatives and gun rights activists for spreading "disinformation" about the federal firearm 'buyback' program.



"Please help us stop that disinformation," she says. pic.twitter.com/RGZSQvyzGB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2026

Provost also pushed back against suggestions that the program is ineffective or overly broad, while urging compliance before the March 31 deadline. The remarks drew strong criticism from gun owners who view her comments as dismissive of legitimate concerns about the program's scope and low participation rates.

During the same press conference Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree asserted the Liberals' controversial firearm confiscation program will move forward despite significant pushback from the public and local police forces. The Liberal minister said it "will not be optional" for police forces to enforce his government's firearm prohibition after October 31st of this year.

Despite the minister's insistence that compliance will not be optional for police forces after October 31, the program continues to face questions about its effectiveness and level of participation from affected owners.