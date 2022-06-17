Liberal MPs refuse to answer questions on travel mandates, Bill C-11
William Diaz-Berhiaume joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss his latest scrumming of politicians in Ottawa.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Rebel News' Ottawa-based reporter William Diaz-Berhiaume to discuss his latest scrumming of politicians in the nation's capital.
Commenting on his interaction with Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, William said:
I went to Pearson Airport... two weeks ago approximately. It was absolute chaos, it was absolutely ridiculous. I never saw that in my whole life. So he's the man behind that. He can be held accountable. I asked him some questions, he just wouldn't answer.
He doesn't respect the fact that the people want an answer, and I don't think it's actually just him. I think it's everyone, because yesterday I went in front of Parliament and I saw Pablo Rodriguez, I saw David Lametti, I saw Sean Fraser, I saw so many MPs, and none of them would answer my question.
