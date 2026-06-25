Liberals' 10% tariff on canned vegetables will hurt low-income Canadians: Kris Sims

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discussed the Liberal government's recent imposition of a 10% tariff on certain imported canned vegetables.

Sims slammed the move as another tax on food that will hit low-income families the hardest, noting canned vegetables are a pantry staple for many Canadians trying to stretch their budgets, especially as grocery prices continue to climb.

The tariff, announced June 19 and effective immediately, applies to imports from most countries but conveniently exempts the United States, Mexico, and several others.

"Canned tomatoes, a big chunk of them come from Italy, because those folks are really good at working with tomatoes," Sims explained.

"And what's super upsetting about this is that anyone whose ever pinched a penny knows that canned tomatoes are you're go-to staple in your pantry if you're trying to stretch your dollar, if you're making chili, you're making spaghetti sauce, food banks just really count on stuff like this," she continued.

"And [the government] is making it more expensive on purpose," Sims added.

The tariff was described by the federal government as a provisional safeguard measure that can last up to 200 days while the Canadian International Trade Tribunal completes its inquiry into surging imports. Imports of canned vegetables have risen sharply in recent years, with notable increases from countries like Thailand, Turkey, and Peru.

The government says the tariff is needed to protect Canadian processors facing “immediate challenges,” but critics point out it comes from the same Liberals who repeatedly promised to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.