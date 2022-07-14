Liberals are looking for advice on how to proceed with gun buyback scheme

The Canadian Press / ﻿Patrick Doyle﻿

By Adam Soos PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 10,406 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Trudeau's government banned 1,500 popular models of shotguns and rifles in May 2020, calling the firearms “assault-style” though included in the ban were a .410 bird gun and smaller .22 calibre rifles.

Why just guns?



Nearly 1,900 fatalities last year from car accidents in Canada while 277 fatalities from guns in the same year.



Since you’re so concerned about the lives of people, let’s get real tough and ban all cars @JustinTrudeau.pic.twitter.com/Ifu84Mid7N — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) May 31, 2022

A new request for information posted on the government's tender and contracts website hints that the federal department tasked with imposing Trudeau's broad sweeping gun control measures may not have any idea how to implement the buy-back program aimed at compensating innocent owners of firearm models caught in the arbitrary bans:

The intent of this RFI (request for info) is to determine the capacities and capabilities that currently exist within the marketplace to deliver on the notional requirements of the envisioned commodity for the BBP (buyback program). PS (Public Safety Canada) is responsible for the Buyback Program following the prohibition by the Government of Canada (GoC), on May 1, 2020, of over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and other weapons. The primary intent of this program is to safely buy back these newly prohibited firearms (NPFs) from society, while offering fair compensation to businesses and lawful owners impacted by the prohibition. As such, PS (Public Safety Canada) is currently examining an array of implementation and delivery solutions, including the potential for contracting out workstreams associated with the Program (as currently envisioned): • Collection and Transportation

• Tracking

• Storage Solutions

• Package Inspection

• Destruction

• Post-Destruction Recycling

According to a recent government release, “These regulations will help stop the growth of personally owned handguns in Canada and are expected to come into force in Fall 2022.”

The Liberals have never defined what “assault-style” means and have recently moved to block the sale and purchase of handguns from licensed owners. Handguns are the highest regulated form of firearms requiring special licensing, with the owner of the handgun requiring special permission to transport the gun to and from an approved range, the only place where a handgun may be discharged.

NOW - PM Trudeau: "It will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada."pic.twitter.com/rVd5gWgEtq — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 30, 2022

According to the government's own data, the majority of firearms related offences are committed using illegally obtained and possessed guns. Rebel News has a petition calling on the federal government to stop wasting resources on innocent lawful Canadian gun owners and put efforts into combatting illegal gun violence. To sign, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.