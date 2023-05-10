'Liberals aren't concerned about public safety': National Firearms Association members

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 30,293 signatures

Recently, we covered the 2023 annual general meeting of Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA), in Brossad, Quebec.

According to its mandate, the NFA exists to promote, support and protect all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education for Canadians, and freedom and justice for those in the Canadian firearms community. The organization also advocates for legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms.

If you are a dedicated Rebel News viewer, you are likely aware of the recent threats from the Trudeau Liberals to strip legal owners of their right to own, use and collect firearms.

This is where Bill C-21 comes into play. It's a proposed piece of legislation that aims to amend aspects of our current firearms laws, including a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns that are currently legal in Canada. This ban unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners who use their firearms for legitimate purposes such ass hunting and sport shooting.

It's important to note that this law doesn't address the illegal black market, which is where most firearms used in gun crimes committed in Canada come from.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has stated that the amendments Bill C-21 would make if passed would include a new definition of prohibited firearms. This new definition encompasses certain "assault-style" rifles.

This vague definition has caused a stir among gun owners, as the term is frequently used by the Liberals to target a broad set of commonly-owned firearms and to demonize those who own them. This has led to confusion in the wider public, and serves as a tactic to scare the public and is used to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gun-grabbing agenda.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau comments on Bill C-21 claiming the incoming Liberal gun law will protect hunters and farmers.



Do you believe him? Sign our petition at https://t.co/fUAV0A4m9b pic.twitter.com/gse7o4XEiX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2023

We spoke to attendees at the NFA's annual general meeting to hear their thoughts on the federal government's plan to confiscate their property.