Liberals host policy announcement press conference with anti-Alberta cosmetics company
Lush launched an anti-oilsands, anti-pipeline campaign in 2011, and called Fort McMurray's oil industry the most destructive project on the face of the earth.
Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced a ban on animal testing at the manufacturing facility belonging to UK-based cosmetics firm Lush.
Today #HealthCanada aligns with global advancements in ethical cosmetic testing by introducing a #cosmetic animal testing ban in Canada! 🐇— Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) June 27, 2023
Read the News Release to learn more: https://t.co/HpeMkxpHUi
New regulations will ban the sale and import of cosmetic products that rely on animal testing and also make it an offence for a company to falsely claim their products don't use animal testing. https://t.co/qsMODkDhqB— CBC News (@CBCNews) June 28, 2023
Lush came under fire during the pandemic lockdowns for banning a disabled toddler with a mask exemption from entering a store in Edmonton when the child was in the city for treatment.
The all-natural cosmetics firm is well known for its support of radical progressive social causes, including gender theory, BLM, climate activist Greta Thunberg's school strike, and numerous anti -farming, anti-hunting and anti-fur campaigns.
Lush has also been vocal in its support of the boycott divestment and sanctions movement against Israeli-owned companies, a campaign widely viewed as anti-Semitic.
