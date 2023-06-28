Liberals host policy announcement press conference with anti-Alberta cosmetics company

E-transfer (Canada):

Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced a ban on animal testing at the manufacturing facility belonging to UK-based cosmetics firm Lush.

Today #HealthCanada aligns with global advancements in ethical cosmetic testing by introducing a #cosmetic animal testing ban in Canada! 🐇



Read the News Release to learn more: https://t.co/HpeMkxpHUi pic.twitter.com/qgo20sJr5q — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) June 27, 2023

Lush launched an anti-oilsands, anti-pipeline campaign in 2011, and called Fort McMurray's oil industry the most destructive project on the face of the earth.

New regulations will ban the sale and import of cosmetic products that rely on animal testing and also make it an offence for a company to falsely claim their products don't use animal testing. https://t.co/qsMODkDhqB — CBC News (@CBCNews) June 28, 2023

Lush came under fire during the pandemic lockdowns for banning a disabled toddler with a mask exemption from entering a store in Edmonton when the child was in the city for treatment.

The all-natural cosmetics firm is well known for its support of radical progressive social causes, including gender theory, BLM, climate activist Greta Thunberg's school strike, and numerous anti -farming, anti-hunting and anti-fur campaigns.

Lush has also been vocal in its support of the boycott divestment and sanctions movement against Israeli-owned companies, a campaign widely viewed as anti-Semitic.