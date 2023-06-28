Liberals host policy announcement press conference with anti-Alberta cosmetics company

Lush launched an anti-oilsands, anti-pipeline campaign in 2011, and called Fort McMurray's oil industry the most destructive project on the face of the earth.

Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced a ban on animal testing at the manufacturing facility belonging to UK-based cosmetics firm Lush.

Lush came under fire during the pandemic lockdowns for banning a disabled toddler with a mask exemption from entering a store in Edmonton when the child was in the city for treatment.

The all-natural cosmetics firm is well known for its support of radical progressive social causes, including gender theory, BLM, climate activist Greta Thunberg's school strike, and numerous anti -farming, anti-hunting and anti-fur campaigns.

Lush has also been vocal in its support of the boycott divestment and sanctions movement against Israeli-owned companies, a campaign widely viewed as anti-Semitic.

