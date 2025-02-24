Liberals list cartels as terror groups after pressure from President Trump

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discussed how the Liberals are attempting to appear tough on crime following President Trump's threats of steep tariffs.

The Liberals previously announced a $1.3 billion border security package to address illegal immigration and the trafficking of illegal drugs following pressure from President Trump to address border security issues.

On top of this, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty declared on Thursday that Canada would be listing several drug cartels and street gangs as terrorist entities.

Canada is following suit with the US and listing seven cartels and gangs as terrorist entities.



These groups "play a leading role in the production and distribution of fentanyl throughout Canada," Public Safety Minister David McGuinty says. pic.twitter.com/wumBFueYMa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

McGuinty's announcement came just one day after the U.S. formally designated a number of criminal groups, including Tren De Aragua, as terrorist organizations.

On February 3, President Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on 25% tariffs that he had threatened to impose on Canadian goods after speaking with Prime Minister Trudeau about increasing border security.

"Isn't it a little rich Drea, that under the Trudeau Liberals we have had a hug-a-thug mentality. We have seen the worst of the worst criminals get paroled and bail, I'm talking right up to attempted murder, being put back out on the streets," said David.

"I'm taking this with a shovel full of salt that suddenly in Ottawa, 'we're gonna get tough on crime,' when we know the real reason. It's not about doing the right thing, it's not about protecting the safety of law-abiding Canadians, it's because there's a new sheriff in town south of the border, and he's talking about tariffs," David added.

The Liberals previously announced that former Mountie Kevin Brosseau has been appointed as fentanyl czar and will be tasked with working with U.S. counterparts to curb the flow of illegal fentanyl across the Canada-U.S. border.