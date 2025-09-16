Liberals stonewall on foreign aid projects pushing 'climate justice' and 'decolonization'

The Liberal government has refused to provide Canadians with a list of foreign aid projects that explicitly fund trendy ideological causes such as “climate justice,” “intersectionality,” “anti-racism,” and “decolonization.”

In response to a written order paper question from Conservative MP Lianne Rood, Global Affairs Canada admitted it had no ready system to track which aid projects were advancing those agendas.

Parliamentary Secretary Yasir Naqvi told the House of Commons that while officials conducted a “preliminary search,” the department does not maintain object codes for those terms.

Naqvi claimed that producing a full list of such projects dating back to 2018 would require a time-consuming manual review and could result in “incomplete and misleading information.”

In other words, despite billions of dollars flowing overseas through Global Affairs’ 181 missions in 112 countries, Canadians are left without transparency on how much has been diverted to projects designed around ideological buzzwords rather than humanitarian outcomes.

Rood, who represents the Middlesex-London riding in Ontario, had also asked for details on project costs, recipient organizations, countries of operation, measured outcomes, and whether audits for cost-effectiveness or political bias had been conducted. None of that information was provided.

The refusal comes as Ottawa continues to funnel billions into international development while Canadians at home struggle with crushing taxes, record food bank usage, housing crises, crime, hospital wait times and affordability woes.