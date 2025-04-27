Lidia Thorpe COVERS HER TRACKS after Community Note BACKLASH

The divisive senator was forced into damage control after spreading lies about a Melbourne police shooting.

Avi Yemini
  |   April 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Former Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has managed to embarrass herself yet again — this time on X, where she falsely claimed Victoria Police "murdered" a Somali man armed with a knife.

Earlier this month, officers in Footscray were called to a late-night emergency about a man threatening locals with a knife. That man turned out to be Abdifatah Ahmed, a homeless Somali refugee. Despite repeated warnings to drop his weapon, Ahmed charged at police, leaving them with no choice but to defend themselves. He died at the scene.

Now, you and I would call that an awful but clear-cut case of self-defence. But not Lidia Thorpe. No, she saw yet another opportunity to jump on the race-baiting bandwagon. She rushed to social media, posting a dramatic tantrum accusing police of "murdering" an innocent, "unarmed" man.

Of course, reality came knocking. Thorpe’s nonsense was quickly hit with a brutal Community Note, pointing out that Ahmed was armed and charging at officers. Facts have a funny way of getting in the way of her narrative. Embarrassed, Thorpe did what all cowards do — she deleted the post without a word.

It’s the same old story. Radical activists like Thorpe would have you believe every violent offender is a poor, misunderstood angel if it fits their political agenda. They twist facts, lie to the public, and smear the very people who risk their lives to keep our streets safe.

The truth is simple: Ahmed was a threat. Police followed their training, protected the public, and defended themselves. And no matter how much Thorpe and her Hamas-cheerleading mates scream otherwise, no amount of post-deleting will change the facts.

