Lilly, Jack Sullivan remain missing—seven weeks after disappearing from rural home

The disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack, is impacting Nova Scotia and beyond, as an intensive police investigation has yielded few clues.

"Police and investigators are working tirelessly to find answers, and I urge anyone with information to please share this with the RCMP as soon as possible,” said Provincial Justice Minister Becky Druhan in a statement.

Nova Scotia is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the two children missing, who disappeared seven weeks ago from their rural home north of Halifax.

The reward amount depends on the information's "investigative value," per the government. RCMP have received over 500 tips, but no confirmed sightings.

Mounties began a missing persons investigation after Lilly and Jack wandered from their Lansdowne Station, N.S., home early last month.

Family told police they last saw Lilly at home on Gairloch Road; Jack was heard inside at around 10 a.m. on May 2. Police confirmed the siblings were last seen publicly with family the previous afternoon.

Over five square kilometres of hilly terrain around the home, dense with brush and trees downed by post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022, have been extensively searched by volunteer ground teams, helicopters, and thermal imaging drones.

Volunteers and rescue officials spent 12,000 hours in the area, according to CBC News. Searchers weren't just looking for the children, but also clues that may lead to their discovery.

However, the police scaled back the search on May 7, stating there was little chance the pair could have survived in the woods for that long.

Subsequent searches of surrounding areas have found little evidence of their whereabouts, save a boot print on a nearby pipeline trail and a blanket.

Daniel Robert Martell, stepfather to the missing children, confirmed it was a piece of Lilly's blanket, but did not elaborate further. "There is more evidence than what the public knows, but I can't elaborate on any of that," he said.

Martell reported seeing Lilly and hearing Jack on the morning of May 2 while in his bedroom with Malehya Brooks-Murray, the children's mother, and their 16-month-old baby.

Martell then heard the back door open and close. Within minutes, he drove his vehicle on back roads and searched culverts for the two to no avail.

Brooks-Murray left home for Wentworth, N.S., the day after the search began to stay with her mother.

Martell states he's fully cooperated with the investigation, offering property searches, his phone and banking details, and requesting a polygraph test—an inadmissible investigative tool.

"The stepfather is always a prime suspect right off the beginning," said Martell in a recent interview. He claims he passed, though that is unconfirmed by law enforcement.

Police confirmed searches of the couple's trailer, outbuildings, septic systems, wells, culverts, four abandoned mine shafts, and local lakes. They've also requested dashcam footage or video from Gairloch Road between noon on April 28 and noon on May 2.

Law enforcement has repeatedly said there is no evidence to suggest the children were abducted.

Police interviewed 54 people as part of the investigation, but polygraph test details are unknown, according to the Canadian Press. Among those interviewed were the children's paternal grandmother, Belynda Gray, and her son, Cody Sullivan, who did not receive a polygraph.