LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative leadership debate in Edmonton
Conservative leadership candidates are gathering for a second debate in Edmonton, Alberta.
Ezra Levant and Tamara Ugolini will be live in studio, hosting our coverage of the second Conservative leadership debate tonight, while our Rebel News team in Alberta is on the ground covering the event in person.
Rebel reporters Sheila Gunn Reid, Adam Soos, Syd Fizzard and Selene Galas will be attempting to get answers to important questions from the leadership hopefuls, getting reactions from those in attendance and sharing their thoughts before and after the debate unfolds.
Looking ahead, the Independent Press Gallery will be hosting another debate between the candidates on May 30 in Toronto. That debate will take place in front of a live audience, so stay tuned for announcements about ticket availability.
