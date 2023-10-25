🔴 LIVE from Israel: Action intensifies at Gaza border

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is reporting live from Israel, as hostilities continue on the border with Gaza. Just as he's done recently, Yemini will be broadcasting live from near the frontlines as actions again intensify ahead of the IDF's anticipated invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 terror attack carried out by Hamas.

While major ground operations have been expected for some time now, the main Israeli force still remains outside as small operations are carried out on the ground and airstrikes continue to pound targets in Gaza.

Join Avi Yemini for the latest as he brings Rebel News viewers the truth about the war in Gaza. Follow along with all of his reports and help support our 100% viewer-funded journalism at TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.