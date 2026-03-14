Rebel News reports on Toronto’s Al-Quds Day rally
Ezra Levant, Scarlett Grace and David Menzies bring live coverage from Toronto as the annual Al-Quds Day rally, a demonstration tied to the Iranian regime and its anti-Israel campaign, unfolds in the city’s downtown streets.
Toronto will once again host the annual Al-Quds Day rally, a demonstration that has long drawn criticism for promoting the ideology of Iran’s Islamist regime and calling for radical actions against Israel. The event takes place just days after a wave of attacks on Toronto-area synagogues and near the U.S. Consulate, raising concerns about public safety and the messages being promoted in the city’s streets.
Politicians at both the municipal and provincial levels have largely stayed silent, allowing the rally to proceed without meaningful intervention. In previous years, journalists covering the event have faced harassment and threats, highlighting the risks involved in reporting on demonstrations tied to extremist ideologies.
Rebel News will be on the ground with Ezra Levant, Scarlett Grace and David Menzies to provide live updates, giving Canadians a firsthand look at the rally as it unfolds.
As of this morning, Doug Ford has decided to try and block the march. We'll have more details as the injunction motion unfolds.
Doug Ford's last-minute legal application to stop the Al Quds Day terror march is about to start -- now, just three hours before the march itself.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026
It's being streamed on Zoom -- I'll do my best to live-tweet it.
I'll head on down to the march itself in an hour or so.
Here's what the government says are the issues:— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026
"The following issues arise:
a) Have the requirements for the issuance of a public interest injunction been satisfied?
b) Is the proposed injunction consistent with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms?"
Judge: has the province invoked any emergency management act if there is imminent violence?— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026
Doug Ford's lawyer Tom Curry: Nope.
Judge: Why don't you use provincial powers rather than dumping this on me?
Doug Ford's lawyer Tom Curry says the won't use that law on Al Quds (but they invoked it on the truckers!)— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026
I'm going to head down to the terror march now. I've seen enough here. This application was a joke. It was doomed from the outset. Doug Ford may be too stupid to have known that, but his staff would have known. That's why they suggested it.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026
If you agree that Canada’s streets should not be used for propaganda tied to the Iranian regime, please sign our petition at StopAlQudsDay.com.
And if you can, please make a donation to help us hire the security guards needed to keep our journalists safe while reporting on this rally.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.