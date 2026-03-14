Rebel News reports on Toronto’s Al-Quds Day rally

Toronto will once again host the annual Al-Quds Day rally, a demonstration that has long drawn criticism for promoting the ideology of Iran’s Islamist regime and calling for radical actions against Israel. The event takes place just days after a wave of attacks on Toronto-area synagogues and near the U.S. Consulate, raising concerns about public safety and the messages being promoted in the city’s streets.

Politicians at both the municipal and provincial levels have largely stayed silent, allowing the rally to proceed without meaningful intervention. In previous years, journalists covering the event have faced harassment and threats, highlighting the risks involved in reporting on demonstrations tied to extremist ideologies.

Rebel News will be on the ground with Ezra Levant, Scarlett Grace and David Menzies to provide live updates, giving Canadians a firsthand look at the rally as it unfolds.

As of this morning, Doug Ford has decided to try and block the march. We'll have more details as the injunction motion unfolds.

Doug Ford's last-minute legal application to stop the Al Quds Day terror march is about to start -- now, just three hours before the march itself.



It's being streamed on Zoom -- I'll do my best to live-tweet it.



I'll head on down to the march itself in an hour or so. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026

Here's what the government says are the issues:



"The following issues arise:

a) Have the requirements for the issuance of a public interest injunction been satisfied?

b) Is the proposed injunction consistent with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms?" — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026

Judge: has the province invoked any emergency management act if there is imminent violence?



Doug Ford's lawyer Tom Curry: Nope.



Judge: Why don't you use provincial powers rather than dumping this on me? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026

Doug Ford's lawyer Tom Curry says the won't use that law on Al Quds (but they invoked it on the truckers!) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026

I'm going to head down to the terror march now. I've seen enough here. This application was a joke. It was doomed from the outset. Doug Ford may be too stupid to have known that, but his staff would have known. That's why they suggested it. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 14, 2026

If you agree that Canada’s streets should not be used for propaganda tied to the Iranian regime, please sign our petition at StopAlQudsDay.com.

Sign the Petition to Stop Al Quds Day! 5,425 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures We the undersigned call on the Government of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and the Toronto Police Service to take action regarding the annual Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto, an event rooted in the ideology of Iran’s Islamic regime and closely associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Canada has designated as a terrorist entity. Al-Quds Day was created by Iran’s regime as part of its global campaign against Israel and the West, and its rallies have repeatedly promoted the messaging and symbolism of a government that represses its own citizens, sponsors militant proxy groups, and spreads extremist ideology abroad. Canada’s public spaces should not be used to amplify the agenda of foreign regimes or movements linked to terrorism and Islamist extremism. We urge provincial and municipal leaders to take this issue seriously and ensure that Toronto’s streets are not used to promote the influence, propaganda, or ideology of the IRGC or the Iranian regime. Sign Now Optional email code

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And if you can, please make a donation to help us hire the security guards needed to keep our journalists safe while reporting on this rally.