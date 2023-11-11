Get ready for Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary on November 18
Tickets are available now to hang out with your favourite Rebel News journalists including Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Alexa Lavoie, David Menzies and Adam Soos.
The most provocative, most interesting, most conservative and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada is coming back to Calgary on Saturday, November 18 — and you're invited! Some highlights of the agenda:
- Hang out with your favourite Rebel News journalists including Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Alexa Lavoie, David Menzies and Adam Soos
- Meet and hear from amazing speakers like Tamara Lich, "Billboard" Chris Elston, John Carpay, Harrison Faulkner, Chad Williamson, Heather Mason and Rodney Palmer
- Experience a live, virtual appearance from Avi Yemini, who just returned home from Israel where he reported on the Israel-Hamas war
- Watch an exclusive, never-before-seen interview with Glenn Beck
- Stand up for what you believe in alongside hundreds of other passionate Rebel fans
- Enjoy live music
- Have a great breakfast and lunch (some ticket options include dinner too)
- Get Rebel toques, hoodies, books, and other swag
- Get your book signed
- Explore other like-minded organizations at our Freedom Expo
- Exercise your freedoms!
DETAILS:
- All ticket types include a light breakfast and lunch
- Free parking available on-site
- Tickets are not refundable
- Speakers and event schedule are subject to change
Event venue is in SE Calgary - ticketholders will receive an email with the precise location 48hrs before the event.
To get your tickets now, visit this link.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
Battle for London
