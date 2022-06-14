Rebel News Banner Ad - Coutts Screenings

LIVE TWEETS: Pastor Artur in appeals court for Justice Germain's ruling

Justice Germain's ruling included compelled speech, a travel ban and personal insults.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 14, 2022
  • News
LIVE TWEETS: Pastor Artur in appeals court for Justice Germain's ruling
Remove Ads

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is back in court yet again, this time an appeals court is reviewing Justice Adam Germain's previous ruling against Pawlowski. In that decision, Justice Germain included a travel ban, a compelled speech clause and a number of personal insults.

With help of your donations made at SaveArtur.com, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers is representing the pastor.

Adam Soos will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing as it happens.

Alberta Canada Pastor Artur Pawlowski news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save Artur Donation

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski

30256 Donors
Goal: 40000 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.