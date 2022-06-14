LIVE TWEETS: Pastor Artur in appeals court for Justice Germain's ruling

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 30256 Donors

Goal: 40000 Donors Donate

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is back in court yet again, this time an appeals court is reviewing Justice Adam Germain's previous ruling against Pawlowski. In that decision, Justice Germain included a travel ban, a compelled speech clause and a number of personal insults.

With help of your donations made at SaveArtur.com, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers is representing the pastor.

Adam Soos will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing as it happens.

Tweets by Rebel News