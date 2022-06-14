LIVE TWEETS: Pastor Artur in appeals court for Justice Germain's ruling
Justice Germain's ruling included compelled speech, a travel ban and personal insults.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski is back in court yet again, this time an appeals court is reviewing Justice Adam Germain's previous ruling against Pawlowski. In that decision, Justice Germain included a travel ban, a compelled speech clause and a number of personal insults.
With help of your donations made at SaveArtur.com, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers is representing the pastor.
Adam Soos will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing as it happens.
