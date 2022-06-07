LIVE TWEETS: Pastor Artur in court for feeding the homeless
Sheila Gunn Reid is covering Pastor Artur Pawlowski's most recent appearance in an Alberta courtroom.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski is entering his second day of a three day trial for allegedly violating public health restrictions in December 2020. Back then, Calgary police put an end to Pawlowski's efforts to feed the homeless.
To see the full saga of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and to help support his legal defence, visit SaveArtur.com.
I do feed the poor with a great joy and pride! Being able to help my fellow citizens is one of the best things that I have been privileged to participate in! I do not regret or am I sorry for assisting and saving lives of those that government refuses to take care of! Day 2 pic.twitter.com/PoGjnndNqi— Artur Pawlowski (@ArturPawlowski1) June 7, 2022
Sheila Gunn Reid will be live tweeting the hearing as it happens.
