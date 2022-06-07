LIVE TWEETS: Pastor Artur in court for feeding the homeless

Sheila Gunn Reid is covering Pastor Artur Pawlowski's most recent appearance in an Alberta courtroom.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 07, 2022
  • News

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is entering his second day of a three day trial for allegedly violating public health restrictions in December 2020. Back then, Calgary police put an end to Pawlowski's efforts to feed the homeless.

To see the full saga of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and to help support his legal defence, visit SaveArtur.com.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be live tweeting the hearing as it happens. 

