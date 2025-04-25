LIVE UPDATES: Billboard Chris holds demonstration against gender ideology as counter-protesters push back

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie is on the ground in Ottawa as activist Billboard Chris leads a protest against gender ideology.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   April 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Today, Chris Elston—better known as Billboard Chris—is leading a protest aimed at raising awareness about the extreme dangers of gender ideology and so-called “gender-affirming care” for children.

Chris, a father of two, became an activist to draw attention to the growing promotion of gender ideology in society, particularly within schools and multiple levels of government,—an ideology that he argues is pushing children toward harmful puberty blockers and gender transition surgeries.

In 2020, the United Kingdom High Court ruled that children under 16 are “unlikely to be able to give informed consent” to the use of puberty blockers.

More recently, the UK Supreme Court reaffirmed that gender is determined by biological sex—a significant legal stance that has riled up gender activists amid ongoing international debate. Here in Canada, the province of Alberta has taken a stand by introducing legislation aimed at protecting children from irreversible medical interventions related to gender identity.

However, PM Mark Carney—the Liberal leader and current prime minister—has stated that detrimental gender-affirming care for children is a fundamental Charter right.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by Antifa and other far-left groups titled “Drown Out Hate” is being held today, organized by a group called Community Solidarity Ottawa.

Last night, they hosted a workshop on how to “stay safe” while confronting those they label as bigots. At a similar protest hosted by Billboard Chris, the counter demonstrators were violent and harassed attendees for simply speaking out and showing support for children’s safety.

Joining Billboard Chris at today’s demonstration are Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, and former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

Follow along below for live updates:

