LIVE UPDATES: Ezra Levant appeals 'Libranos' book conviction in Federal Court

Follow along for updates in this important fight for press freedom.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 21, 2023
  • News
Ezra Levant is at the Federal Court of Canada this morning, facing a trial for penning The Libranos, a 2019 bestseller that examined the corruption that swirls around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet.

During the run-up to 2019's federal election, 24 books were published about Trudeau — but only one, The Libranos, was critical of the prime minister. It surely must have infuriated Trudeau, as Elections Canada assigned more than a dozen staff to investigate the book's author, Ezra Levant.

Four years later, and already faced with thousands in fines and $100,000 in legal fees, the fight is now in the Federal Court. 

Follow along for updates as Ezra Levant and Rebel News fight back to stop this dangerous precedent from being set:

The Libranos news
