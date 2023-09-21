LIVE UPDATES: Ezra Levant appeals 'Libranos' book conviction in Federal Court
Follow along for updates in this important fight for press freedom.
Ezra Levant is at the Federal Court of Canada this morning, facing a trial for penning The Libranos, a 2019 bestseller that examined the corruption that swirls around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet.
During the run-up to 2019's federal election, 24 books were published about Trudeau — but only one, The Libranos, was critical of the prime minister. It surely must have infuriated Trudeau, as Elections Canada assigned more than a dozen staff to investigate the book's author, Ezra Levant.
Four years later, and already faced with thousands in fines and $100,000 in legal fees, the fight is now in the Federal Court.
Follow along for updates as Ezra Levant and Rebel News fight back to stop this dangerous precedent from being set:
BREAKING: I’m in Federal Court against Trudeau today — he’s trying to censor my book about him.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
I’m sending this from the Federal Court of Canada.
For the next eight hours I will be on trial for writing a book called The Libranos.
There is an army of lawyers here from the…
Rebel lawyer Aaron Rosenberg: s. 2(b) of the Charter protects our freedom of expression.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Elections Canada admits they violated our freedom -- they just say it's justified.
Rebel lawyer Aaron: the book exemption is vague, and therefore unconstitutional.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
That's spot-on. Trudeau's investigators attacked us for "timing" a book for the election. But that's not what the law forbids -- but the vagueness lets them get away with it.
So I'm an author on trial today for publishing a book (The Libranos) that police claim is too critical of Trudeau, so it constitutes an illegal election expense and needs to be registered with the government.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Why not a peep from @caj @cjfe @amnestyca @pencanada @cancivlib?
Justice Strickland is asking a series of questions to Rebel lawyer Aaron that seem unsettlingly fine with the idea of publishers being required to disclose their publication plans to the government.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Creepy.
I mean, why stop there? The same law exempts "the transmission to the public of an editorial, a debate, a speech, an interview, a column, a letter, a commentary or news".— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Should they each have to meet with the government to prove their innocence, too?
This judge seems just fine with the idea of authors being summoned to disclose their plans to the government.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Terrifying.
Court is on break until 11 a.m.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Court is back. Justice Strickland presiding. An Elections Canada lawyer is on her feet.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Elections Canada says the focus of their prosecution was that we shouldn't be allowed to promote the book on lawn signs. She says that's illegal.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
It means that any book publisher that plans to publish their book to coincide with an election is by definition illegal.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Elections Canada's lawyer tells the court that my book The Libranos, and our promotion of that book, is an illegal campaign ad.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Even though the law specifically exempts books and the promotion of books.
This is the first time in history a book has been prosecuted by them.
2. My book, The Libranos, is for sale at a commercial price. But they're saying because it was timed for the election, it fails the second part -- it wasn't "planned to be made available to the public regardless of whether there was to be an election".— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
4. Trudeau's lawyer are saying that by virtue of timing my book to the campaign, it became illegal propaganda. The other 23 books that were released at the same time were fine. Not mine.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Sorry, that's political corruption of Elections Canada.
5. What's so gross is that I'm sitting here in court with seven government lawyers coming for me, plus a dozen Elections Canada staff at their headquarters. So about 20 bureaucrats coming for me for embarrassing Trudeau.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
Instead of investigating China's election interference.
Elections Canada's lawyer has repeatedly mentioned that my book (and me) oppose Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
They're obsessed by that. Trudeau has truly colonized Elections Canada. It's the number one thing that their lawyer has mentioned today.
They're furious.
"Look at the intention of the publisher!"— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023
I swear to God, Elections Canada's lawyer says that is the reason to regulate my book.
