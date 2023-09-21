LIVE UPDATES: Ezra Levant appeals 'Libranos' book conviction in Federal Court

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant is at the Federal Court of Canada this morning, facing a trial for penning The Libranos, a 2019 bestseller that examined the corruption that swirls around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet.

During the run-up to 2019's federal election, 24 books were published about Trudeau — but only one, The Libranos, was critical of the prime minister. It surely must have infuriated Trudeau, as Elections Canada assigned more than a dozen staff to investigate the book's author, Ezra Levant.

Four years later, and already faced with thousands in fines and $100,000 in legal fees, the fight is now in the Federal Court.

Follow along for updates as Ezra Levant and Rebel News fight back to stop this dangerous precedent from being set:

BREAKING: I’m in Federal Court against Trudeau today — he’s trying to censor my book about him.



I’m sending this from the Federal Court of Canada.



For the next eight hours I will be on trial for writing a book called The Libranos.



There is an army of lawyers here from the… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Rebel lawyer Aaron Rosenberg: s. 2(b) of the Charter protects our freedom of expression.



Elections Canada admits they violated our freedom -- they just say it's justified. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Rebel lawyer Aaron: the book exemption is vague, and therefore unconstitutional.



That's spot-on. Trudeau's investigators attacked us for "timing" a book for the election. But that's not what the law forbids -- but the vagueness lets them get away with it. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

So I'm an author on trial today for publishing a book (The Libranos) that police claim is too critical of Trudeau, so it constitutes an illegal election expense and needs to be registered with the government.



Why not a peep from @caj @cjfe @amnestyca @pencanada @cancivlib? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Justice Strickland is asking a series of questions to Rebel lawyer Aaron that seem unsettlingly fine with the idea of publishers being required to disclose their publication plans to the government.



Creepy. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

I mean, why stop there? The same law exempts "the transmission to the public of an editorial, a debate, a speech, an interview, a column, a letter, a commentary or news".



Should they each have to meet with the government to prove their innocence, too? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

This judge seems just fine with the idea of authors being summoned to disclose their plans to the government.



Terrifying. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Court is on break until 11 a.m. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Court is back. Justice Strickland presiding. An Elections Canada lawyer is on her feet. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Elections Canada says the focus of their prosecution was that we shouldn't be allowed to promote the book on lawn signs. She says that's illegal. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

It means that any book publisher that plans to publish their book to coincide with an election is by definition illegal. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Elections Canada's lawyer tells the court that my book The Libranos, and our promotion of that book, is an illegal campaign ad.



Even though the law specifically exempts books and the promotion of books.



This is the first time in history a book has been prosecuted by them. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

2. My book, The Libranos, is for sale at a commercial price. But they're saying because it was timed for the election, it fails the second part -- it wasn't "planned to be made available to the public regardless of whether there was to be an election". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

4. Trudeau's lawyer are saying that by virtue of timing my book to the campaign, it became illegal propaganda. The other 23 books that were released at the same time were fine. Not mine.



Sorry, that's political corruption of Elections Canada. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

5. What's so gross is that I'm sitting here in court with seven government lawyers coming for me, plus a dozen Elections Canada staff at their headquarters. So about 20 bureaucrats coming for me for embarrassing Trudeau.



Instead of investigating China's election interference. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023

Elections Canada's lawyer has repeatedly mentioned that my book (and me) oppose Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.



They're obsessed by that. Trudeau has truly colonized Elections Canada. It's the number one thing that their lawyer has mentioned today.



They're furious. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 21, 2023