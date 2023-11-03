LIVE UPDATES: Nurse Amy Hamm's fight for women's rights continues in disciplinary hearing

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 18 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.

Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020. The famed Harry Potter author is also an advocate for women and children.

"A friend and I put up this billboard [...] and that's what spurred members of the public to complain to the college. When they found out I was a nurse, they accused me being transphobic and said that 'I would not be safe" to care for trans or 'gender-diverse' patients," Hamm told Megyn Kelly on her program earlier this year.

In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.

The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," before dropping that charge in June 2022.

In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.

Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.

"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.

"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she previously posted on X.

Follow along with updates from Drea Humphrey below:

1. And so day 18 of the disciplinary hearing that may have implications for the free speech of all regulated health care professionals in Canada begins.



Nurse Amy Hamm ( @preta_6 ) vs. The BC College of Nurses & Midwives.



Background👇🏾 https://t.co/mXscLDohrY — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

2. I’ll be live-tweeting today’s proceedings again for Rebel News.



Ms. Hamm has been accused by her regulatory college (BCCNM) of making

“discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people” online between 2018-2021 pic.twitter.com/9tDtrSLpb3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

3. Can you imagine your career being on the line because your off-duty online comments were combed through and deemed “discriminatory?”



Hamm’s so-called discriminatory comments such as “there are only 2 genders” is directly related to her advocacy for women’s rights. https://t.co/XyNlOtXKjM — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

4. Yesterday’s hearing ended in the middle of an objection to a question posed to to Hamm’s expert witness, a sexologist, neurologist and clinical psychologist named Dr. James Cantor.



Objection below👇🏾 https://t.co/xqWYcQe9oM — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

5. The panel hasn’t stated their ruling on the objection yet. Instead some other matters including matters of housekeeping such as will next weeks 3 hearing dates start an hour earlier ( 9am pst ) as it started today. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

6. Bastow (Ms. Hamm’s counsel) wants to know the reason BCCNM lawyer Barbara Findlay’s secretary forwarded documents to her this morning requesting that Ms. Bastow forward them to Hamm’s expert witness Dr. Cantor which Bastow has not done. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

*If Bastow had done so it would have been against the rules as Dr. Cantor is to have no contact with Bastow before he’s done being cross examined by Findlay. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

7. The panel begins stating their ruling on the objection.



Dr. Cantor acknowledged that his income had doubled since being an expert witness in cases involving gender dysphoria and transgenderism in the US.



But says he’s taken on Ms. Hamm’s at a financial loss to himself… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

8. Findlay said Dr. Cantor is not a client and waived his privilege when he volunteered the information about taking a financial loss.



Panel agrees & cites previous precedent about judges rarely restricting the range at which someone can be cross examined.



Question allowed. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

9.

Panel also said that Dr. Cantor’s answer to why he took on nurse Amy Hamm’s case at a lower rate could speak to his credibility. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

10. BCCNM blue haired lawyer Barbara Findlay resumes her question.



“Dr. Cantor, my question is why did you agree to provide evidence in this case at a rate lower than you normally charge?” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

11. Dr. Cantor says he took on Hamm’s case at a lower rate for a variety of reasons.



One reason is that the money wasn’t really important to him because there are so many US cases (that he’s been a witness in) at this point … — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

12. Cantor’s response cont’s



Another reason is that it’s important to him because Canada was not discussing this issue to a certain degree.



* Based on his testimony I assume he’s referring to the affirmative care lie, it’s surrounding junk science & puberty blocker harms etc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

13. Dr. Cantor adds that for whatever reasons Canada is going in the opposite direction of what some other countries are doing.



Says we are doing things the American way and not in a way that aligns with the science.https://t.co/5MXRB6WP27 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

14. Dr. Cantor’s answer cont’d



Says he’s able to provide what the science is and not be strongly affected by people emotions about it.



Says it’s gotten to the point that if he didn’t bring a way for this type of discussion to be had, nobody could. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

15. Proceedings are standing down ;94 a few mins to allow dr. Cantor to look through the document (a series of cases he’s been involved in) that was sent by Findlays office to Hamm’s counsel this AM.



Bastow “That document was sent to me 10 minutes before this hearing started.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

16.



Findlay aks Dr. Cantor about a document called “cantor’s case list” asks if he recognizes its related to trans issues.



Dr. Cantor says its not just about cases related to trans issues but more generally cases he’s worked on including some involving trans issues. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

17. Findlay asks if Dr. Cantor agrees with her summery of the list cases on the document including



2-3 cases involving girls sports teams.



2-3 cases involving sex-based bathrooms / spaces



2-3 free speech related



1 trans care equates to child abuse



Dr. Cantor roughly agrees. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

18.



Panel is taking a quick break before they will be posing questions to Dr. Cantor. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

19. Panel is asking questions about Dr. Cantor’s earlier testimony surrounding the phenomenon of transgenderism sparking upon the onset of social media. pic.twitter.com/zX96ZtVGyK — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

20. Panel question:



Am I correct that you testified that many cases of rapid onset gender dysphoria actually end up with the diagnosis of Borderline personality disorder?



Dr. Cantor: I couldn't say that they are, rather we have every reason to suspect that they should be. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

21. 🔴BREAKING:



The moment has finally arrived in The BC College of Nurses & Midwives v Hamm disciplinary hearing.



Nurse Amy Hamm, just got sworn in to testify on her behalf after years of being labelled a transphobe for off-duty comments related to her women’s rights activism https://t.co/FUd0aNWd2I — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

22. Lisa Bildy, one 2 counsel representing Hamm through the @jjccf, begins with direct questioning.



Left: Counsel @LDBildy with Libertas Law



Right: Counsel Karen Bastow with David G Milburn, Trial Lawyers pic.twitter.com/tTT7SFYtfp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

23. Hamm has been asked to go through her wealth of post secondary education and experience.



Hamm’s experience includes being an employed student nurse in a general psychiatric unit, um, 5 years in the BC Neuro Psychiatry Program, also working with BC mood disorders program… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

24. Hamm’s experience continued



…BC psychosis program, primary care outreach nursing in the downtown east side of Vancouver, writing for different news outlets, being promoted to a front line leadership role as a clinical nurse educator (her current position). — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

25. Bildy asks if Hamm if she has ever been disciplined at work for any have you had any complaints



Hamm says: The persons who complained to the BCCNM about my off duty conduct, one of whom is still anonymous and the other who I have never met… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

… the advocacy that I do for women and children on my off-duty time. So it's 100 % about what I do outside of work.



How fair is it that the complaint lodgers behind Amy Hamm’s “witch trial” are anonymous aside from one, and who have never been her patient? — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

27. Nurse Hamm has testified to following all requirements of a nurse including using patients preferred gender.



Hamm say’s how a patient identifies doesn’t really matter.



She’s also testified to taking many courses about transgender care, many which were not required. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

Now “twelve years worth of my sick bank is going on stress leaves.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

I simply want to continue working and just being professional at work



While continuing to do this advocacy that I strongly believe in, in my spare time.



To me there's no crossover between my professional and my personal life. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

30. Bildy to Hamm:



“You’ve been described as an advocate, or maybe by yourself, but certainly by other people as well as an advocate for women and girls, sex based rights. So before we talk about your advocacy, what do you mean by sex based rights?” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

… Women's oppression around the world is on the basis of their biological sex and not on the fact that they identify as females.



So these rights that we have on the basis of our sex, serve the purpose of maintaining our privacy, our dignity, our safety. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

32. Bildy asks Hamm why she thinks sex based rights are necessary.



Hamm’s response:



Women fought for sex based rates in the first place again for the reasons I mentioned, so safety from.

Male violence… and we also deserve privacy and dignity spaces that are free from males.. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

33. Hamm’s response cont’d



..that we can use for ourselves and to bring our children into and also not have to worry about male bodied persons being in there.



Then if you go to sports, it's the issue that there are on average massive differences biologically between males and — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

34. Hamm continues



... and females and its’s neither safe nor fair for female athletes who spent their entire lives training for a sport to have to compete against biological males that they frankly, don't stand a chance against. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

35. Hamm cont’d



In regards to policy on some gender identity policies enshrined into the Canadian Human Rights code Hamm says had created a clash with women sex base rights. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

… women's privacy, dignity and safety.



So, this includes rape shelters, women's prisons. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

37. Hamm now dives further into what has been a primary focused of her advocacy for sex based rights.



“Something that I find extremely disturbing is how there are in Canada, male rapists and pedophiles housed in Canadian women's prisons.”



… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

38. Hamm’s testimony re. safe sex based spaces advocacy:



One such person now goes by Tara Desousa, but while identifying as a male had drowned a three year old child and later went on to rape a three month old infant who required reconstructive surgery.https://t.co/WCF9Pw5R6h — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

39. Hamm continues describing why female prisoners and their babies in the ward deserve safety from violent male baby racists like Desousa.



“After being in jail and identifying as a female and is currently housed in a prison in BC that has a mother and baby program.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

40. Hamm’s testimony cont’d



Says she finds it completely unacceptable that women and children who are incarcerated and who she believes are the most vulnerable, marginalized population in our country adding that this is disproportionately Indigenous. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

41. Hamm’s testimony cont’d



They've already had a lot of their freedoms and rights taken away on account of being in prison and now they are literally caged with rapists and pedophiles. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

42. Hamm’s cont’d re. Trans identifying pedophiles in women’s prisons:



Says there is another pedophile housed in a in a Canadian prison where women have their children. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

43. Hamm sounds as though she’s choking back tears while testifying this next one, perhaps because the victim was a fellow nurse.



“Three years ago a Toronto nurse named Rhoderie Estrada who had 2 daughters, her husband was working a night shift & 2 men came into her house in… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

44. Hamm’s testimony cont’d



…the night, and raped and murdered her while her daughters were asleep down the hall.



When her husband came home in the morning, she was unrecognizable…https://t.co/Nip71Y8oVs pic.twitter.com/4x80A4dONO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

45. Hamm says one of Rhoderie’s rapists and killers began identifying as trans woman shortly after being arrested.



Both of the rapists and murderers were sentenced to life, in the newly trans one is seeking to serve out that sentence in a women’s prison.https://t.co/3bwZv3F3sp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023

46.



Bildy: How does that make you feel.



Nurse Hamm: It makes me extremely, extremely angry. It’s as though, you know, people don't seem to care what's happening to these women. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023