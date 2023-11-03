LIVE UPDATES: Nurse Amy Hamm's fight for women's rights continues in disciplinary hearing
The disciplinary hearing, stemming from Hamm's acknowledgement of two genders, is entering day 18. 'Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle,' posted Hamm on social media last month.
Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 18 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.
Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020. The famed Harry Potter author is also an advocate for women and children.
"A friend and I put up this billboard [...] and that's what spurred members of the public to complain to the college. When they found out I was a nurse, they accused me being transphobic and said that 'I would not be safe" to care for trans or 'gender-diverse' patients," Hamm told Megyn Kelly on her program earlier this year.
In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.
The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," before dropping that charge in June 2022.
In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.
Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.
"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.
"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she previously posted on X.
Follow along with updates from Drea Humphrey below:
1. And so day 18 of the disciplinary hearing that may have implications for the free speech of all regulated health care professionals in Canada begins.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Nurse Amy Hamm ( @preta_6 ) vs. The BC College of Nurses & Midwives.
Background👇🏾 https://t.co/mXscLDohrY
2. I’ll be live-tweeting today’s proceedings again for Rebel News.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Ms. Hamm has been accused by her regulatory college (BCCNM) of making
“discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people” online between 2018-2021 pic.twitter.com/9tDtrSLpb3
3. Can you imagine your career being on the line because your off-duty online comments were combed through and deemed “discriminatory?”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Hamm’s so-called discriminatory comments such as “there are only 2 genders” is directly related to her advocacy for women’s rights. https://t.co/XyNlOtXKjM
4. Yesterday’s hearing ended in the middle of an objection to a question posed to to Hamm’s expert witness, a sexologist, neurologist and clinical psychologist named Dr. James Cantor.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Objection below👇🏾 https://t.co/xqWYcQe9oM
5. The panel hasn’t stated their ruling on the objection yet. Instead some other matters including matters of housekeeping such as will next weeks 3 hearing dates start an hour earlier ( 9am pst ) as it started today.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
6. Bastow (Ms. Hamm’s counsel) wants to know the reason BCCNM lawyer Barbara Findlay’s secretary forwarded documents to her this morning requesting that Ms. Bastow forward them to Hamm’s expert witness Dr. Cantor which Bastow has not done.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
*If Bastow had done so it would have been against the rules as Dr. Cantor is to have no contact with Bastow before he’s done being cross examined by Findlay.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
7. The panel begins stating their ruling on the objection.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Dr. Cantor acknowledged that his income had doubled since being an expert witness in cases involving gender dysphoria and transgenderism in the US.
But says he’s taken on Ms. Hamm’s at a financial loss to himself…
8. Findlay said Dr. Cantor is not a client and waived his privilege when he volunteered the information about taking a financial loss.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Panel agrees & cites previous precedent about judges rarely restricting the range at which someone can be cross examined.
Question allowed.
9.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Panel also said that Dr. Cantor’s answer to why he took on nurse Amy Hamm’s case at a lower rate could speak to his credibility.
10. BCCNM blue haired lawyer Barbara Findlay resumes her question.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
“Dr. Cantor, my question is why did you agree to provide evidence in this case at a rate lower than you normally charge?”
11. Dr. Cantor says he took on Hamm’s case at a lower rate for a variety of reasons.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
One reason is that the money wasn’t really important to him because there are so many US cases (that he’s been a witness in) at this point …
12. Cantor’s response cont’s— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Another reason is that it’s important to him because Canada was not discussing this issue to a certain degree.
* Based on his testimony I assume he’s referring to the affirmative care lie, it’s surrounding junk science & puberty blocker harms etc
13. Dr. Cantor adds that for whatever reasons Canada is going in the opposite direction of what some other countries are doing.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Says we are doing things the American way and not in a way that aligns with the science.https://t.co/5MXRB6WP27
14. Dr. Cantor’s answer cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Says he’s able to provide what the science is and not be strongly affected by people emotions about it.
Says it’s gotten to the point that if he didn’t bring a way for this type of discussion to be had, nobody could.
15. Proceedings are standing down ;94 a few mins to allow dr. Cantor to look through the document (a series of cases he’s been involved in) that was sent by Findlays office to Hamm’s counsel this AM.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Bastow “That document was sent to me 10 minutes before this hearing started.”
16.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Findlay aks Dr. Cantor about a document called “cantor’s case list” asks if he recognizes its related to trans issues.
Dr. Cantor says its not just about cases related to trans issues but more generally cases he’s worked on including some involving trans issues.
17. Findlay asks if Dr. Cantor agrees with her summery of the list cases on the document including— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
2-3 cases involving girls sports teams.
2-3 cases involving sex-based bathrooms / spaces
2-3 free speech related
1 trans care equates to child abuse
Dr. Cantor roughly agrees.
18.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Panel is taking a quick break before they will be posing questions to Dr. Cantor.
19. Panel is asking questions about Dr. Cantor’s earlier testimony surrounding the phenomenon of transgenderism sparking upon the onset of social media. pic.twitter.com/zX96ZtVGyK— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
20. Panel question:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Am I correct that you testified that many cases of rapid onset gender dysphoria actually end up with the diagnosis of Borderline personality disorder?
Dr. Cantor: I couldn't say that they are, rather we have every reason to suspect that they should be.
21. 🔴BREAKING:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
The moment has finally arrived in The BC College of Nurses & Midwives v Hamm disciplinary hearing.
Nurse Amy Hamm, just got sworn in to testify on her behalf after years of being labelled a transphobe for off-duty comments related to her women’s rights activism https://t.co/FUd0aNWd2I
22. Lisa Bildy, one 2 counsel representing Hamm through the @jjccf, begins with direct questioning.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Left: Counsel @LDBildy with Libertas Law
Right: Counsel Karen Bastow with David G Milburn, Trial Lawyers pic.twitter.com/tTT7SFYtfp
23. Hamm has been asked to go through her wealth of post secondary education and experience.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Hamm’s experience includes being an employed student nurse in a general psychiatric unit, um, 5 years in the BC Neuro Psychiatry Program, also working with BC mood disorders program…
24. Hamm’s experience continued— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
…BC psychosis program, primary care outreach nursing in the downtown east side of Vancouver, writing for different news outlets, being promoted to a front line leadership role as a clinical nurse educator (her current position).
25. Bildy asks if Hamm if she has ever been disciplined at work for any have you had any complaints— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Hamm says: The persons who complained to the BCCNM about my off duty conduct, one of whom is still anonymous and the other who I have never met…
… the advocacy that I do for women and children on my off-duty time. So it's 100 % about what I do outside of work.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
How fair is it that the complaint lodgers behind Amy Hamm’s “witch trial” are anonymous aside from one, and who have never been her patient?
27. Nurse Hamm has testified to following all requirements of a nurse including using patients preferred gender.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Hamm say’s how a patient identifies doesn’t really matter.
She’s also testified to taking many courses about transgender care, many which were not required.
Now “twelve years worth of my sick bank is going on stress leaves.”— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
I simply want to continue working and just being professional at work— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
While continuing to do this advocacy that I strongly believe in, in my spare time.
To me there's no crossover between my professional and my personal life.
30. Bildy to Hamm:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
“You’ve been described as an advocate, or maybe by yourself, but certainly by other people as well as an advocate for women and girls, sex based rights. So before we talk about your advocacy, what do you mean by sex based rights?”
… Women's oppression around the world is on the basis of their biological sex and not on the fact that they identify as females.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
So these rights that we have on the basis of our sex, serve the purpose of maintaining our privacy, our dignity, our safety.
32. Bildy asks Hamm why she thinks sex based rights are necessary.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Hamm’s response:
Women fought for sex based rates in the first place again for the reasons I mentioned, so safety from.
Male violence… and we also deserve privacy and dignity spaces that are free from males..
33. Hamm’s response cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
..that we can use for ourselves and to bring our children into and also not have to worry about male bodied persons being in there.
Then if you go to sports, it's the issue that there are on average massive differences biologically between males and
34. Hamm continues— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
... and females and its’s neither safe nor fair for female athletes who spent their entire lives training for a sport to have to compete against biological males that they frankly, don't stand a chance against.
35. Hamm cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
In regards to policy on some gender identity policies enshrined into the Canadian Human Rights code Hamm says had created a clash with women sex base rights.
… women's privacy, dignity and safety.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
So, this includes rape shelters, women's prisons.
37. Hamm now dives further into what has been a primary focused of her advocacy for sex based rights.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
“Something that I find extremely disturbing is how there are in Canada, male rapists and pedophiles housed in Canadian women's prisons.”
…
38. Hamm’s testimony re. safe sex based spaces advocacy:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
One such person now goes by Tara Desousa, but while identifying as a male had drowned a three year old child and later went on to rape a three month old infant who required reconstructive surgery.https://t.co/WCF9Pw5R6h
39. Hamm continues describing why female prisoners and their babies in the ward deserve safety from violent male baby racists like Desousa.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
“After being in jail and identifying as a female and is currently housed in a prison in BC that has a mother and baby program.”
40. Hamm’s testimony cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Says she finds it completely unacceptable that women and children who are incarcerated and who she believes are the most vulnerable, marginalized population in our country adding that this is disproportionately Indigenous.
41. Hamm’s testimony cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
They've already had a lot of their freedoms and rights taken away on account of being in prison and now they are literally caged with rapists and pedophiles.
42. Hamm’s cont’d re. Trans identifying pedophiles in women’s prisons:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Says there is another pedophile housed in a in a Canadian prison where women have their children.
43. Hamm sounds as though she’s choking back tears while testifying this next one, perhaps because the victim was a fellow nurse.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
“Three years ago a Toronto nurse named Rhoderie Estrada who had 2 daughters, her husband was working a night shift & 2 men came into her house in…
44. Hamm’s testimony cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
…the night, and raped and murdered her while her daughters were asleep down the hall.
When her husband came home in the morning, she was unrecognizable…https://t.co/Nip71Y8oVs pic.twitter.com/4x80A4dONO
45. Hamm says one of Rhoderie’s rapists and killers began identifying as trans woman shortly after being arrested.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Both of the rapists and murderers were sentenced to life, in the newly trans one is seeking to serve out that sentence in a women’s prison.https://t.co/3bwZv3F3sp
46.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
Bildy: How does that make you feel.
Nurse Hamm: It makes me extremely, extremely angry. It’s as though, you know, people don't seem to care what's happening to these women.
47. Nurse Hamm, continues to testify by offering another example of why she’s committed to her advocacy for sex based rights.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2023
“Canada right now only has one rape shelter where biological males are not allowed to self identify their way into the shelter.”
Ie. The @VanRapeRelief
