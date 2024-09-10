Live Updates: Pastor Artur Pawlowski appeals conviction after giving sermon to Coutts protesters

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The legal saga of Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski continues today in Calgary as the Court of Appeal is set to review the pastor's criminal conviction for giving a sermon to the anti-mandate protesters at Coutts in Februrary 2022.

Pastor Artur has been a committed advocate for civil liberties and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and he brought that passion for freedom with him when he visited truckers and their supporters as they blockaded the Coutts, Alberta border crossing in opposition to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

He delivered an inspirational sermon encouraging the protesters to “hold the line” in their fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, which ultimately resulted in guilty criminal convictions related to his speech.

Pastor Artur is appealing what he describes as an "injustice" today at the Court of Appeal in Calgary in an attempt at becoming fully exonerated.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is at the courthouse in Calgary and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

Evan: did Pastor Artur's speech fall within freedom of expression? And was it peaceful?



Woolley: even if the speech is covered by s. 2(b) freedom of expression of the Charter, s. 1 of the Charter allows us to override freedom of expression. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Woolley: does your argument amount to: as long as someone has a political spirit, then they're good?

Sarah: no, it doesn't need political spirit, as long as people are communicating information

Woolley: I don't understand a world where you're inciting mischief, and that can be… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Sarah and deWit going back and forth about interpretations of various sections of the law. Sarah says any ambiguity should be resolved in favour of the accused. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Here's the section of the Criminal Code they're arguing about: s. 430(7): No person commits mischief within the meaning of this section by reason only that he attends at or near or approaches a dwelling-house or place for the purpose only of obtaining or communicating… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Sarah: the most important error was in para. 64 of the trial judge's ruling: "[64] Having already concluded that Mr. Pawlowski's Speech was intended to incite the protesters to continue the blockade, it is not logical to conclude his actions were solely communicative. His… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

This is a very lively panel of judges. They're clearly engaged in the meat of the matter and are ready with their questions. That is, they're not waiting for Sarah to simply elocute her written statements; they're grilling her. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Slatter: was the speech really about the Polish Solidarity movement?

deWit: he spoke about more than just the Polish strike

Woolley: didn't Artur tell people to stay in Coutts, not go home? Doesn't the trial job have the right to make inferences about his purpose? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Sarah: "actus reus" -- the criminal act -- for inciting mischief requires actual encouragement to commit mischief, and Artur didn't do that.



Justice deWit: didn't the judge draw an inference about Artur's conduct (that was the judge's right)?



Sarah: the judge went too far. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Sarah gets into it: "Pastor Artur did not actually incite mischief". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

The judges indicate that they have Sarah's written submissions "on their screens". They have read the materials and seem prepared. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

My point is, there are still a lot of people in law enforcement and in the justice system who really do believe in justice and obviously disagree with the woke trends in the law. But that's Calgary for you, I guess. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

What a friendly welcome I have personally received in the 15 minutes I've been in the building. Other lawyers here on other business, and some court staff, have come over to give compliments to Rebel News! I don't want to identify the staff because they might get in trouble. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Rebel News has probably done 100 news stories about Pastor Artur. He became client no. 1 of our "fight the fines" project during the Covid lockdowns, when. he was arrested for feeding the homeless -- police called that an "illegal gathering". How outrageous. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

The appeal is scheduled for two hours. Remember, it's not a new trial; there will be no witnesses testifying, etc. It's a review of the trial decision. You can read that decision for yourself, here: https://t.co/EgiqzrYAVe — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

I waited outside to see if I could catch Pastor Artur on his way in; I was just told by Evan Best that Artur is not in fact coming today. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024