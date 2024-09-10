Live Updates: Pastor Artur Pawlowski appeals conviction after giving sermon to Coutts protesters

The defiant pastor is appealing his criminal conviction after he gave a sermon to the protesters at the Coutts trucker blockade in 2022.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 10, 2024
  • News Analysis
The legal saga of Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski continues today in Calgary as the Court of Appeal is set to review the pastor's criminal conviction for giving a sermon to the anti-mandate protesters at Coutts in Februrary 2022.

Pastor Artur has been a committed advocate for civil liberties and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and he brought that passion for freedom with him when he visited truckers and their supporters as they blockaded the Coutts, Alberta border crossing in opposition to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

He delivered an inspirational sermon encouraging the protesters to “hold the line” in their fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, which ultimately resulted in guilty criminal convictions related to his speech.

Pastor Artur is appealing what he describes as an "injustice" today at the Court of Appeal in Calgary in an attempt at becoming fully exonerated.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is at the courthouse in Calgary and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

