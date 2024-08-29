LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing arguments commence for two of remaining 'Coutts Four' defendants

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Sentencing arguments are expected to begin today in Lethbridge, Alberta for the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, two of the remaining 'Coutts Four' defendants.

Earlier this month, both Carbert and Olienick were found not guilty of conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade and protests in early 2022, but have been held in remand ever since.

Each was convicted of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5000.

Olienick was additionally convicted of possession of an explosive device.

Rebel News' Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is at the courthouse in Lethbridge and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

Burns is done, wants no prohib on firearms possession possession for her client. Judge tells her 10 years is the minimum.



Wants a sentence amounting to time served.



Adjourned for an hour, and Carbert's lawyer, Katherin Beyak is up after the break. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Burns says Olienick should get extra credit for triple bunking, gang-affiliated roommates, and other terrible conditions experienced during the 13 days he spent in Remand in Calgary. Judge wants evidence.



Burns: "we don't have that evidence" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Burns says the potential for a DNA collection order is "inappropriate" and "intrusive" and quickly moves on.



The judge stops her and asks her if there is more to her argument or if she would like to cite case law to make her point.



She does not and moves on. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Lawyer for Olienick, Marilyn Burns, says rural people would not be as bothered by bringing guns to a protest.



"They bring them to a grocery store...and have them under the backseat of their cars"



Judge: "you might be overstating things"



(I'm as rural as they come, and I… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Marilyn Burns, defence lawyer for Tony Olienick, makes her sentencing arguments, and says her client was very concerned about conflicts with UN Troops, WEF, CCP, Antifa- and the safety of children.



The judge stops her. And reads from transcripts noting, "Olienick was far more… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

The crown notes the gallery is almost always full here, indicating a high public interest, necessitating a high level of deterrent and strong sentence.



But he fails to note the gallery is full of supporters for the men. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Crown just said Carbert self-radicalized on the internet, through "videos that people promulgate on the internet" and those internet posters carry some responsibility for what happened.



(why is this crown making the case for Trudeau's Online Harms Act?) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Carbert claimed he had a cache of weapons to undercover officers, but no cache was found.



He did have an illegal "assault-style" weapon, some over-capacity magazines, and some other varmint plinkers.



He had thousands of rounds of ammunition, but who doesn't love to stock up… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Judge just said Carbert didn't want to shoot anybody.



Crown says "Yes, I know he didn't want to commit suicide"



Gallery scoffs. Crown clarifies that he meant that opening fire on the ERT team would mean suicide-by-cop.



Good save. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

The judge just suggested the crown wants him to sentence the defendants for a firefight that never happened.



If I recall correctly, Carbert came out and surrendered. Despite his bravado to undercover officers, he came out with his hands up to a tactical armoured vehicle and the… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Carbert and Olienick are in the prisoners' box, sitting one chair apart. Not wearing jail clothes, and neither is looking at the crown as he speaks. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Judge says that he has been a witness to the defendants (now convicted) of having people who love them throughout this trial. Says he sees no obvious warts in the pasts of Olienick and Carbert. They were hardworking productive people before their arrests.



You can see for… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Another reference letter in support of Olienick states support of the actions at the Coutts blockade "earlier this year."



The blockade was in 2022. Crown says this is bizarre.



Carbert filed no reference letters in support. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

An unsigned, undated character reference letter from someone named Danny Blake in support of Anthony Olienick refers to "help cleaning up after a fire" that happened "last year." Olienick was in jail last year. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Court is back in session. The crown complains about the "avalanche of reference letters" on behalf of the defendants.



Apparently, the letters came in last night and early hours today to both the judge and the crown. The judge does not like the way in which he received them. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Court is now delayed until 10:30. Hang tight, people. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

oh, a second member of the media showed up. That raise from Trudeau in the last budget must cover KMs — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

There's one member of the MSM in a full row set aside for accredited media in courtroom 6 in Lethbridge. Odd for a case of national significance as it was one of the reasons the Libs said their illegal use of the Emergencies Act was necessary.



I've chosen to sit with the people — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

The Coutts 3 border blockade leaders are in the hallway. Marco Van Huigenbos and Alex Van Herk have said their hellos to the the courtroom of supporters of Olienick and Carbert. https://t.co/rLGSDJNGSK — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Justice Labrenz has said the jury's verdict of guilty on weapons charges are proof the jury believed both men brought weapons, ammunition and body armour to the two-week standoff not just to show off or hunt animals but for a more sinister purpose.



“It was to support the… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

The co-accused of Olienick and Carbert were sentenced to time served after guilty pleas.



Christopher Lysak was sentenced to three years for possession of a restricted firearm in an unauthorized place. Jerry Morin was sentenced to 3.5 years for conspiracy to traffic firearms.… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024

Justice David Labrenz is expected to rule on sentencing Friday.



Jurors weren't satisfied there was an actual conspiracy to murder police.



But after reviewing the facts of the case earlier this week, the judge said the men were ready to engage in a shootout with officers. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2024