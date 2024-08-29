LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing arguments commence for two of remaining 'Coutts Four' defendants

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick have been detained without bail for roughly two-and-a-half years for their involvement in the anti-COVID mandate protests in Coutts, Alberta, in 2022. This prolonged detention raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and the right to protest in Canada.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 29, 2024
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Sentencing arguments are expected to begin today in Lethbridge, Alberta for the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, two of the remaining 'Coutts Four' defendants.

Earlier this month, both Carbert and Olienick were found not guilty of conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade and protests in early 2022, but have been held in remand ever since. 

Each was convicted of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5000. 

Olienick was additionally convicted of possession of an explosive device. 

Rebel News' Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is at the courthouse in Lethbridge and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

News Analysis Canada Alberta Trucker Defence Fund
