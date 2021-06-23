LIVE UPDATES: Shame on Shandro with our jumbotron truck

SHAME on Shandro!

  • June 23, 2021
LIVE UPDATES: Shame on Shandro with our jumbotron truck
We rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message: Tyler Shandro and his cronies must be held accountable for unjustly and hypocritically locking up Christian pastors. 

Adam Soos is covering the campaign and will be giving live updates as our truck rolls on.

(2:12pm ET/12:12pm MT) 

(3:53pm ET/1:53pm MT)

More to come... 

