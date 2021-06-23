LIVE UPDATES: Shame on Shandro with our jumbotron truck
SHAME on Shandro!
We rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message: Tyler Shandro and his cronies must be held accountable for unjustly and hypocritically locking up Christian pastors.
Adam Soos is covering the campaign and will be giving live updates as our truck rolls on.
Shame on Shandro.
(2:12pm ET/12:12pm MT)
We will be driving our Shame on Shandro billboard truck around Calgary today.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 23, 2021
Go to https://t.co/p8Piz60f3h to learn more and to support this campaign.#ShameOnShandro pic.twitter.com/OrubF4hi0l
(3:53pm ET/1:53pm MT)
Shame on Shandro Billboard Truck Update:— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 23, 2021
We've been to churches, offices and police stations so far... downtown Calgary you are up next.
Go to https://t.co/p8Piz60f3h to help fill up the gas tank.#ShameOnShandro pic.twitter.com/BCXkQvwtuo
More to come...
- By Adam Soos
Help us spread the message with our jumbotron truck!
$200.00 Raised
Goal: $9,000.00
