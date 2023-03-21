LIVE UPDATES: Trial of man accused of driving at RCMP during Coutts blockade

Follow along with updates as they happen.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 21, 2023
  • Advocacy

Last year, as the Freedom Convoy protest happened in Ottawa, another like-minded protest sprung up at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

There, protesters shut down the Canada-U.S. border crossing with a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

As the federal government began to invoke the Emergencies Act, the Coutts border blockade was brought to an end after a small group of the protesters were arrested on serious allegations by the RCMP.

One individual detained in the Coutts protest was James Sowery, who is accused of speeding at officers near a checkpoint close to the blockade. Sowery is being represented by The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To support his legal defence with a tax-receipt eligible donation, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.

Rebel News' Syd Fizzard is covering Sowery's five day trial, and is providing live updates as they happen. Follow along below:

