LIVE UPDATES: Trial of man accused of driving at RCMP during Coutts blockade
Follow along with updates as they happen.
Last year, as the Freedom Convoy protest happened in Ottawa, another like-minded protest sprung up at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.
There, protesters shut down the Canada-U.S. border crossing with a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.
As the federal government began to invoke the Emergencies Act, the Coutts border blockade was brought to an end after a small group of the protesters were arrested on serious allegations by the RCMP.
One individual detained in the Coutts protest was James Sowery, who is accused of speeding at officers near a checkpoint close to the blockade. Sowery is being represented by The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To support his legal defence with a tax-receipt eligible donation, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.
Rebel News' Syd Fizzard is covering Sowery's five day trial, and is providing live updates as they happen. Follow along below:
Defence lawyer finished with her q's, now adjourned for lunch.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Defence asks 1st RCMP witness about the BOLO(be on look out) for a dangerous vehicle in the area, witness can't recall any previous BOLO's during her time at the blockade.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Sowery's defence asks the officer if Sowery pulled over quickly, answer was yes, he was on the ground getting cuffed when this witness approached the scene.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Prosecutor tried to ask the first RCMP witness to speak broadly about this situation, Judge intervened and said this wasn't the time for an open mic, and that the prosecutor should have questions at this time, prosecutor then ended his questions.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
First RCMP witness is now describing some of the photos she took from the blockade. Prosecutor asks about the location of the pylon related to the incident.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
RCMP witness says as soon as they drove over to Sowery, Sowery pulled over and exited the vehicle.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
First RCMP witness says she saw orange flying (the pylon) after seeing a large pump truck pulled over, which then accelerated onward and hit the pylon.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
First RCMP witness asked if there was anything unusual that day, says she was on the lookout for a vehicle that may have been seeking to shoot up police.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
First RCMP officer being sworn in, now being questioned by the prosecutor.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Prosecutor is now running through his binder with the agreed statement of facts (exhibit 1), that the judge and jurors are now receiving.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Adjourned 15 mins— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Prosecutor mentions the northbound RCMP checkpoint in Milk River, says we will hear evidence from 4 officers, and that "for some reason" Sowery pulled over, then "all of a sudden" sped up approaching highway speeds, and struck a pylon.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Judge now going through the process for Sowery's jurors.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Sowery pleads not guilty of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving in front of the jury.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
In a few minutes the jury will enter the courtroom for James Sowery's trial.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Judge dismisses section 9 Charter application, in relation to Sowery being arbitratily detained longer than needed.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
Right now the judge is going through the facts of Sowery's detainment and transportation, with a focus on the time it took in total for him to be released.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
& just to clarify, the weapon was his vehicle.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
I'm in Lethbridge covering the 5 day trial of James Sowery, charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon after a traffic incident near Milk River, the same day many decided to peacefully depart. @TDF_Can is crowdfunding his legal defence.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 21, 2023
