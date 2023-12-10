LIVE UPDATES: Anti-Israel protesters assign team to harass Rebel News as weekly Calgary demonstrations continue

The weekly duelling activist appearances at Calgary's City Hall saw heavy police presence Sunday afternoon.

It was the first demonstration since Calgary's far-left mayor, Jytoti Gondek no-showed on the Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony. Calgary's mayors have attended the event for the past 35 years.

Rebel News' Adam Soos was at the protests at Calgary's Olympic Plaza.

Anti-Israel protesters continue to harass us as we attempt to cover the protest, blocking our cameras with signs and playing music on a loudspeaker directly in our faces.



Anti-Israel protesters continue to harass us as we attempt to cover the protest, blocking our cameras with signs and playing music on a loudspeaker directly in our faces.

A time lapse of today's march.



A time lapse of today's march.

Calls of "Israel is a Terrorist State" & "Trudeau you can't hide, we charge you with genocide", echo through Calgary has hundreds march along 17th Avenue.



Calls of "Israel is a Terrorist State" & "Trudeau you can't hide, we charge you with genocide", echo through Calgary has hundreds march along 17th Avenue.

At the anti-Israel protest in Calgary were organizers have seemingly assigned a team to harass me, following me everywhere I go with a speaker system and blocking any attempt to film with signs.



Hardly a good strategy if you want to get your message out.https://t.co/45R75FcOtM pic.twitter.com/IhIkBFGIXW — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) December 10, 2023

Gondek withdrew her support for Calgary's small but vocal Jewish community after claiming the menorah lighting had become too political in the wake of the October Hamas 7 terror attack which left 1,200 Israelis dead and another 240 kidnapped. Israel has responded militarily and is currently at war in the Gaza Strip, with the stated aim of destroying Hamas.