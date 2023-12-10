LIVE UPDATES: Anti-Israel protesters assign team to harass Rebel News as weekly Calgary demonstrations continue

Duelling anti- and pro-Israel protests have been taking place each week outside Calgary's city hall since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 10, 2023
  • News
The weekly duelling activist appearances at Calgary's City Hall saw heavy police presence Sunday afternoon.

It was the first demonstration since Calgary's far-left mayor, Jytoti Gondek no-showed on the Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony. Calgary's mayors have attended the event for the past 35 years.

Rebel News' Adam Soos was at the protests at Calgary's Olympic Plaza.

Gondek withdrew her support for Calgary's small but vocal Jewish community after claiming the menorah lighting had become too political in the wake of the October Hamas 7 terror attack which left 1,200 Israelis dead and another 240 kidnapped. Israel has responded militarily and is currently at war in the Gaza Strip, with the stated aim of destroying Hamas.

