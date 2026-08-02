🔴 BREAKING: Pauline Hanson arrives in Melbourne to announce One Nation's Victorian candidates

Rebel News will be live as Pauline Hanson arrives in Melbourne to unveil One Nation’s Victorian candidates.

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  |   August 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

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One Nation Victoria prepares for major announcement as Pauline Hanson arrives in Melbourne

Pauline Hanson is in Melbourne today to unveil One Nation’s candidates for the Victorian Parliament ahead of the November state election.

Full details will be shared at todays press conference, with the party expected to present a new team positioned to challenge the major parties. Hanson has already signalled a strong focus on holding Labor to account and offering Victorians a clear alternative.

The announcement will take place during today’s livestream.

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