Join me in London for the Free Speech Mission and be a part of history

Next month, I’m packing my bags for London, but this isn’t a holiday. It’s a mission.

The Rebel News Free Speech Mission kicks off on September 10 and for four intense days, we’ll be fighting for truth, liberty and the right to speak freely.

This is your chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with me, Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and, of course, the one and only Tommy Robinson — right before the biggest free speech rally in UK history.

🚨 LONDON IS CALLING 🚨



Next month I’m in the UK for the Rebel News Free Speech Mission — and YOU should join me.



4 days. Tours. Private events. Dinner with Tommy Robinson before the biggest free speech rally in UK history.



Only 50 spots.

BOOK 👉 https://t.co/P2dBSjKaKM pic.twitter.com/tqelhSHDgw — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 11, 2025

It's going to be four action-packed days of epic tours, meals, private events with special guests… including dinner with the one and only Tommy Robinson, right before the biggest free speech rally in UK history.

Only 50 people will join us, and those spots are going fast. We’ll take you inside private meetings with Britain’s fiercest truth-tellers, walk you through London’s political and historical landmarks and even head out into the English countryside for a day trip.

If you’ve ever wanted to be more than just a spectator in the free speech fight, this is it. Join me on the front lines for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

🙋‍♂️ Ready to Join the Mission?

Click on the button below or go to FreeSpeechMission.com to see the full itinerary, detailed information and to reserve your place. But hurry, spots are limited!

Sign Up Now!

🎖️ Mission Overview

Dates: Wednesday, September 10 – Monday, September 15, 2025

Location: London, UK

Hosts: Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini & Alexa Lavoie

Group Size: Strictly limited to 50 participants

Accommodations: Central London

🔥 Mission Highlights

Here’s what’s included when you join Rebel News in London for the Free Speech Mission:

✅ All-Inclusive Group Meals

Enjoy breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with fellow Rebel supporters — many featuring private guest speakers in exclusive venues.

✅ Museum & Landmark Tours

Visit the top museums and historical landmarks in London, and more — all woven into a political and cultural narrative that brings history alive.

✅ Private Access to Exclusive Speakers

Sit down with the UK’s fiercest free speech warriors, whistleblowers, campaigners, and journalists — in intimate, off-the-record settings you won’t get anywhere else.

✅ Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini & Alexa Lavoie as Your Hosts

Be guided by Rebel News's top voices — whether on the streets of London, in private meetings, or at the front of Tommy’s rally.

✅ An Unforgettable Community of 50 Enthusiastic Rebel Supporters

This is your tribe — freedom-loving Canadians and Brits who think like you, fight like you, and believe what you believe. Forge connections that last a lifetime.

✅ Tommy Robinson’s Free Speech Rally

Take a stand with Tommy at his most significant rally yet — a defining moment in the fight for liberty and truth in the UK.

✅ Day Trips to Interesting Places

Explore the political and military history of England outside of London — from castles and coastlines to warships and waterfront pubs.

🙋‍♂️ Don't miss your chance!

Click on the button below or go to FreeSpeechMission.com to see the full itinerary, detailed information and to reserve your place. But hurry, spots are limited!

Sign Up Now!