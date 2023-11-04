London, UK: Police clash with anti-Israel protesters

Anti-Israel protesters in London, UK attacked a McDonald's next to Charing Cross station for feeding Israeli Defence Forces soldiers.

London, UK: Police clash with anti-Israel protesters
Rebel News
Remove Ads

After allowing protesters to block Charing Cross Station with a sit-in and fireworks to be set off in Trafalgar Square, police began making arrests of demonstrators chanting for the end of the State of Israel.

Protesters attacked a McDonalds next to Charing Cross Station. The fast-food chain has drawn the ire of Hamas supporters for feeding Israeli Defence Forces soldiers.

The IDF is executing operations in Hamas-run Gaza after the wave of terror attacks against Israel on October 7 when Marauding gangs of terrorists from the Gaza Strip killed 1400 and abducted another 220 to Gaza City.

Although police took a hands-off approach at the occupation of Charing Cross station, police were accused by the same demonstrators of siding with Israel in "genocide."

London police also clashed with the Anti-Israel mob outside the Raffles Hotel on Whitehall.

To send a message to Western governments to send non-citizen terrorism supporters back home, visit www.DeportHamas.com

United Kingdom news Deport Hamas
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.