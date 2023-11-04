London, UK: Police clash with anti-Israel protesters

After allowing protesters to block Charing Cross Station with a sit-in and fireworks to be set off in Trafalgar Square, police began making arrests of demonstrators chanting for the end of the State of Israel.

London Police arrested a pro-Palestine protestor on Whitehall near the UK War Memorial.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/E8ztBcx5Cy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 4, 2023

Protesters attacked a McDonalds next to Charing Cross Station. The fast-food chain has drawn the ire of Hamas supporters for feeding Israeli Defence Forces soldiers.

Anti-Israel Protestors attack a McDonalds next to Charing Cross station in London, UK. https://t.co/SqGub3pkHp. pic.twitter.com/nIdR5muZxN — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) November 4, 2023

The IDF is executing operations in Hamas-run Gaza after the wave of terror attacks against Israel on October 7 when Marauding gangs of terrorists from the Gaza Strip killed 1400 and abducted another 220 to Gaza City.

Heavy police presence moves into Trafalgar Square in London, UK.https://t.co/SqGub3pkHp pic.twitter.com/VH7pzLrjfc — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) November 4, 2023

Although police took a hands-off approach at the occupation of Charing Cross station, police were accused by the same demonstrators of siding with Israel in "genocide."

Charing Cross London, UK Protestors accuse police of defending genocide.https://t.co/QoLmoawyTs pic.twitter.com/EXmngknflc — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) November 4, 2023

London police also clashed with the Anti-Israel mob outside the Raffles Hotel on Whitehall.

Clashes between police and pro-Hamas protestors outside the Raffles Hotel on Whitehall in London, UK.https://t.co/SqGub3pSwX pic.twitter.com/m7q4Jy0pMO — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) November 4, 2023

To send a message to Western governments to send non-citizen terrorism supporters back home, visit www.DeportHamas.com