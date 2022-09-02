Lori Lightfoot attacks Texas Gov. Abbott over illegal immigrant buses

AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attacked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing him of being a racist for sending illegal immigrants to Chicago.

The Chicago Mayor’s remarks came after Abbott chartered buses of migrants to the sanctuary city. “I’m happy to take and drain Texas of all its residents,” said Lightfoot. “I wouldn’t want to live in a state with a governor like that.”

It’s worth noting that Lightfoot did not specify her preference for legal U.S. residents, suggesting that she was open to the idea of housing illegal immigrants.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: "I'm happy to take and drain Texas of all of its residents. I wouldn't want to live in a state with a governor like that." pic.twitter.com/nZEHvskC4w — Forbes (@Forbes) September 1, 2022

“He’s a man without any morals,” said Lightfoot, who responded to Abbott’s move to send 75 immigrants from the Lone Star State to the city.

“Let me say loud and clear to Greg Abbott and his enablers in Texas, with these continued political stunts Gov. Abbott has confirmed what unfortunately many of us have already known. That he is a man without any morals, humanity or shame,” she said. “Instead of treating these individuals with the respect that they deserve, the due process that our laws require, Gov. Abbott chose instead to inhumanely load them on buses, send them on a more than 12-hour journey across a country that they don't know and drop them off without any regard for what the next steps are.”

“These are human beings, moms and dads, young children, elders, who deserve our respect and dignity. They're not cargo. They're not chattel. They're human beings, just like you and me,” she added.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has voiced his support for the new arrivals from Texas, stating on Twitter that “Illinois welcomes refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants and we are working with federal and city officials to ensure that these individuals are treated with respect and safety as they look to connect with their family and friends.”

In recent weeks, the Texas governor has been chartering buses from Texas to liberal cities all across America in a growing battle against the Biden administration and its immigration policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously threatened to bus illegal immigrants to Delaware, said that the state has not yet started doing so, in part, because the Biden administration responded to his threats and stopped sending illegal immigrants to Florida.