LORNE GUNTER: A General Strike in Alberta Would Devastate Everyone

Alberta is facing the unusual possibility of a general strike, an event not witnessed in Canada since Pierre Trudeau's wage and price controls in 1976. The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) is contemplating this drastic step, which Lorne Gunter suggests could jeopardize both the ATA and the UCP government.

Gunter, joining via Zoom, doubted other unions would support teachers striking over the notwithstanding clause, especially as teachers are slated for a 17% raise. He noted the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL), backing strike talks, has a two-step plan (recall petitions, volunteering for opposition parties) that delays any immediate strike.

Lorne connected the notwithstanding clause to teacher grievances over Smith's transgender policies (book selection, GSA clubs), despite earlier parental notification and puberty blocker issues seemingly easing.

Provinces are increasingly using the notwithstanding clause due to the Supreme Court overturning over 60% of their laws since 2014, a significant rise from 30% prior. This clause was originally intended to balance judicial review under the Charter.

The conversation moved to the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling against Stephen Harper's mandatory minimum sentences for child pornography.

Lorne asserted 90% of Canadians would disagree and suggested using the notwithstanding clause for five years. However, the federal Liberals are unlikely to use it due to their opposition to it in the Quebec Bill 21 case. The Court's reasoning, based on a hypothetical 18-year-old with a 17-year-old girlfriend's picture, was deemed "ridiculous."

Finally, the possibility of MLA recall in Alberta was addressed.

Alberta's MLA recall hurdles, though lowered by Smith, remain high (60% of previous election voters in a riding). A current petition against the education minister needs 16,000 signatures from one riding, making success difficult. Lorne described Alberta as "rambunctious."