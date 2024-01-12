Los Angeles National Cemetery defaced with pro-Hamas graffiti
Just outside the hallowed ground a mob screamed, 'Free, Free, Palestine' and '[end] an American war on Palestine,' with others shouting, 'Long live intifada!'
Over the weekend, supporters of Hamas vandalized the entrance to the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where around 90,000 veterans are buried. They spray-painted "FREE GAZA" and "INTIFADA," along with an upside-down triangle, at the cemetery's entrance.
A protester, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, was filmed spray-painting the entrance. This individual attempted to conceal their face while committing the crime, the Washington Examiner reported.
"So now the whole world has become Palestine, the whole world!" And nothing is sacred. WATCH pro-Hamas protesters vandalize the entrance to Los Angeles National Cemetery where American war veterans have been buried since the cemetery was dedicated in 1889. pic.twitter.com/dCAQUfdt72— Canary Mission (@canarymission) January 8, 2024
Just outside the hallowed ground a mob screamed, “Free, Free, Palestine” and “[end] an American war on Palestine," with others shouting, "Long live intifada!"
The phrase, translated into English as "the act of shaking off," refers to a Palestinian uprising in 1987 against Israeli control in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
SICK: this is Los Angeles National Cemetery, which has 85,000 American soldiers buried from 19th, 20th, and 21st century wars.— Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) January 7, 2024
First, pro-Hamas people defaced it with "Free Gaza." Then they defaced it again with "Intifada" (incitement to violence).
Remember: the pro-Israel side… pic.twitter.com/HZoyt4G9FG
There have been no confirmed arrests connected to the protest, but there is significant public outrage over the actions of the protesters who defaced the burial site of service members, with histories tracing back to World War I.
“The Los Angeles National Cemetery is where our nation’s heroes are laid to rest, and any act of vandalism is unacceptable,” the cemetery wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.
“We are taking immediate steps to restore the Los Angeles National Cemetery sign to its original state, and we are working with law enforcement on their investigation. Because this investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.