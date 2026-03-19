MAID in secret? Canada continues its moral decline

A study into Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program found it was lacking in coordination, resulting in at least one tragedy that saw a participant learn their mother had been given assisted-suicide after the procedure occurred.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle said this discovery was just another example of why MAID is a dark spot on Canada's reputation.

“We are stepping into the evilest of evil territories in Canada when we're talking about things like this,” Drea said, wondering why “we're also talking about expanding that to people who are struggling with mental health and suicidal ideation.”

The slippery slope of MAID's expansion made her feel “almost speechless,” she said, adding Canada is “very extreme and radical in this area.”

The country is “devoid of morality in this regard,” replied Lise. The bureaucratization of death is “an egregious sin” and a “grotesque overreach” of what the euthanasia program was designed for.

“I remember the days when we were debating this topic,” said Lise, a veteran broadcaster, reminding viewers “the Liberals of the day absolutely insisted that it would never ever be used” outside of very serious terminal illnesses.

“We're at the point of needing an intervention,” she continued, praising U.S. commentator Matt Walsh for speaking out about the issue.

“What we really should be doing is putting all this energy into better treatment, better options,” Drea said.