Mainstream media twist the facts on Poilievre's interview with Quebec gun owner

Last weekend, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre attended a rally and snowmobiling event in Saguenay, where he participated in a brief but telling interview with Guy Morin, a key figure in the gun rights movement.

The exchange focused on Poilievre's opposition to Bill C-21 and Bill C-71 — two pieces of legislation threatening the rights of lawful firearms owners. However, the aftermath of the interview has raised eyebrows, particularly after the Canadian Press published an article labelling Morin as the "figurehead of the pro-gun movement" and implying his extremism. Morin, the president of Tous contre un registre des armes à feu au Québec (All Against a Gun Registry in Quebec), firmly disagrees with the media's portrayal.

"The article tried to paint me as a criminal or extremist," Morin says, expressing his frustration with the unfair characterization. "I'm not a pro-gun extremist. I am a responsible firearm owner who believes in reasonable regulation. What they’re doing is labelling us without understanding the bigger picture."

Morin's message is clear: legislation like C-21, which proposes confiscating legal firearms, does not address the real problems associated with gun violence in Canada. "The real issue is illegal firearms used by criminals, not the legal firearms we use for sport or hunting," he argues. He also dismisses the narrative that such laws save lives, citing the minuscule proportion of homicides and suicides committed with legal firearms.

Further, Morin emphasizes that the debate around firearms is not about radical ideology, but about preserving the rights of responsible gun owners.

"The goal of these laws is clear — to eventually eliminate legal firearms ownership," he warns. "We've been trying for years to offer constructive solutions, but they've always been dismissed."

While Poilievre's comments on firearms were brief, Morin believes they hit a nerve. "This article, this criticism — it shows we've touched on something that hurts them," Morin concludes.

As predicted, the Liberal Party has even used the interview as a propaganda post on social media.

Amid the ongoing debate, Morin's story offers a nuanced perspective on gun rights, and the media has once again failed to give it the balanced coverage it deserves.