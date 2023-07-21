Majority of Canadians think that the public school system is on the wrong path

Parents are increasingly dissatisfied with the direction that public education has taken as radical policies around equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) infiltrate the system.

“The number of Canadians who think the system is going in the wrong direction has jumped significantly over the last couple years,” said SecondStreet.org President Colin Craig after the think tank published new polling results.

The think tank released a poll showing that 51% of Canadians think that the public education system has generally gone in the wrong direction over the last 20 years.

Some Canadian schools are keeping secrets from parents when it comes to kids asking to change their gender.





This represents a considerable increase to the 32% who responded similarly in October 2020.

It found that nearly three in five Canadians agree that schools should have to disclose their child’s desire to change their gender or pronouns – a recent trend known as social transition.

The poll was released when parents were becoming increasingly aware of progressive school board policies that kept parents in the dark about the social transitioning of their children.

“A school shall not disclose a student’s gender status to the student’s parent(s)/guardian(s) without the student’s explicit prior consent,” reads the human rights accommodation of ‘people who are transgender’ from Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

School boards all across Ontario went so far as to solicit the gender identity and sexual identities of elementary school students in government-sanctioned school ‘climate’ surveys. The initiative cost taxpayers $2.5 - $3.9 million dollars to deliver and many parents were unaware of this line of questioning.

Yet the recent poll discovered that 47% of Canadians agree that schools should have to make sensitive materials related to race and gender identity available for parental viewing, whereas 31% disagreed and 22% ‘didn’t know.’

This is being done under the guise of anti-bullying and inclusion, as EDI is now inherently part of various provincial curriculums.

Boards are further perpetuating the use of sexually explicit materials in schools, many of them authored with the intent of promoting gender diversity. This infiltration has parents increasingly concerned over the appropriateness and necessity of sexually deviant, erotic depictions and descriptions made readily available to minors.

Ontario father shares his concerns with the depiction of pornographic content made readily available at his children's school library.





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that parental concerns around pornographic and sexualized content in schools can be attributed to right-wing misinformation coming out of the United States.

Second Street recommends that the government conducts more extensive polling to determine why Canadians think that the tax-payer funded system is on the wrong track.

Certain provinces could also move toward incorporating school choice through the utilization of charter schools, as seen in Alberta.