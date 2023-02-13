Make no mistake, gun confiscation still on the agenda.

By National Firearms Association National Firearms Association The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms. Join the NFA

Everyone who believes in the Canadian right and cultural tradition of firearms ownership knows that Justin Trudeau's failing and fading Liberal government recently amended its latest civil disarmament bill, C-21, to remove the expanded list of firearms to be prohibited and confiscated.

The massive and unprecedented outrage to C-21 and its expanded confiscation amendments caused the Liberals to blink, but the goal of confiscating every firearm in Canada has not been forgotten or abandoned — it was just delayed.

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Government opened up a hornet's nest when they adopted their plan to eliminate firearms in Canada.

Their legislative agenda of eliminating firearms as a right, freedom and political issue in Canada is based on the Australian and New Zealand plans.

The blowback from amendments to C-21 demanding the confiscation of hundreds of thousands of firearms beyond those targeted by the May 2020 OIC caused a renewed outpouring of anger across Canada, as hunters, sport shooters, and regular Canadians who believe in firearms freedom and who believe in the importance of property rights renewed their righteous assault on the Liberal civil disarmament effort.

And Justin and the Liberals backed off.

But this is no victory! Just a planned move by the Liberals to ease their C-21 legislation through Parliament and the Senate.

Some MPs from the Liberal and NDP parties may be fooled or assuaged by this move, but Canada's National Firearms Association is not.

And neither are you.

STAND WITH US.

Canada's National Firearms Association.

Freedom. Safety. Responsibility.

