Man arrested for alleged arson at vacant Oakville church

A blaze at a vacant Oakville church Monday morning has led to the arrest of a man suspected of arson. The suspect has not been named.

Emergency crews were called to the former Generations Church of the Nazarene on Monday, located at 320 Bronte Road near Bridge Road, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, which caused extensive damage to the building’s roof.

Witnesses reported seeing a person leaving the property moments before the fire broke out. Halton Regional Police quickly located and detained a male suspect just blocks from the scene. The individual remains in custody as police and fire officials continue their investigation.

“This fire is being treated as suspicious,” said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. He confirmed that fire investigators and the Office of the Fire Marshall are now involved in the probe.

The church, which was sold for redevelopment, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have yet to release damage estimates or details on potential charges against the suspect.