Quebec man beats charge for buying inhaler after curfew

The Canadian Press / ﻿Ryan Remiorz﻿

A resident in Gatineau, Quebec was charged with violating the provincially imposed COVID curfew when he was out of his residence for 30 minutes after the nightly lockdown because he went to a pharmacy for an asthma inhaler.

The registered Canadian Charity, The Democracy Fund, hired Christina Muccari of Legal Logik, to fight the charge on the grounds that the man was exempt from the curfew.

Muccari was able to produce evidence that he was purchasing a pharmaceutical product, which was allowable under the curfew restrictions at the time.

Quebec first imposed a COVID curfew on January 9, 2021, which was lifted on May 28. Quebec is the only province in Canada to have imposed a curfew during the pandemic. The curfew prevented people from leaving their homes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., which had dire consequences for many living in Montreal's Outremont neighbourhood.

The largely Jewish area saw heavy police crackdowns on those trying to attend synagogue on Friday nights.

The Legault government announced a second lockdown, a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, one day before New Year’s Eve 2022. The province also shut down bars, gyms, and restaurant indoor dining as part of a suite of new measures which included a ban on private indoor gatherings, which came in effect at 5 p.m. on New Years' Eve.

Rebel News had a dedicated team of journalists reporting on the curfews in Quebec - receiving curfew tickets for their work.

