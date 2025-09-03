Examining the sordid state of self defence in Canada

The Lindsay, Ont., home invasion continues to make international headlines – for all the wrong reasons.

To recap: alleged career criminal Mike Breen, armed with a crossbow, broke into the apartment of Jeremy McDonald. A scuffle ensued, and Breen clearly got the worst of it. He would later be airlifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital in life-threatening condition. Breen was charged with numerous offences. But get this: so too was McDonald!

McDonald faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon – simply for fighting for his life in his own home!

Victim Jeremy McDonald faces serious charges for defending himself, while alleged assailant receives medical care on the taxpayer dime



Rebel News dropped by Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto to check on the condition of Mike Breen, who was airlifted to the hospital after his… pic.twitter.com/VW3m5xGgts — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 25, 2025

So, the question arises: just how horrible are the laws in Canada when it comes to citizens fighting back against intruders, including those intruders who are weaponized?

Well, I think I have the ultimate example of how broken our justice system is when it comes to self defence and it dates back some 14 years ago in Toronto.

In 2011, Toronto restaurateur Naveen Polapady fought back against a trespasser on his property, Emanuel Belo. Part of Polapady’s “arsenal” was… masala spice powder?

Oh yes. And for that he was criminally charged, earning him the nickname, “The Spiceman”.

When I was previously reporting with the Sun News Network, I went to a Toronto Police division to point out the absolute absurdity of Mr. Polapady’s charges. Spoiler alert: the cops were so pissed off with me they illegally stole my property!

OK, you might be asking, whatever happened to Mr. Polapady in the ensuing months when he went on trial?

Well, here’s what happened: Polapady was actually found guilty of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon!

That’s right: the judge ruled that Polapady used excessive force against the trespasser. Think about that: throwing spices at a thug is deemed… excessive?!

It’s shocking, it’s disheartening, it’s egregious. A law-abiding taxpaying citizen trying to make a go of it in the restaurant business fights back against a trespasser with spices – and the judge throws the book at him!

And what, pray tell, was Polapady supposed to have done against the trespasser? Well, Justice Peter Harris said Polapady should’ve 'sternly admonished' Belo for trespassing.

“Hey burglar, I’m warning you… get off my property! Don’t make me raise my voice now!”

Unbelievable…

The judge also stated Polapady could’ve “even used some force to eject him.”

Well, clearly not, judge!

But then again, welcome to Toronto where Hogtown’s Finest want you to leave your key fob in an accessible area to make it easy for the thief to steal your car.

Thankfully, Polapady did not do any jail time. But the process is the penalty vis-à-vis the legal fees, isn’t it? Oh, and P.S.: Polapady’s Bloor Street restaurant, Maroli? It’s now out of business.

Serves you right, you despicable Spiceman!

So, there you have it folks: welcome to Canada under the hug-a-thug Liberals where it’s all about rewarding the takers… and penalizing the makers.

There oughta be a law…