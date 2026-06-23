Manifesto Reveals Alleged Montreal Gunman's Antisemitic, Far-Left and 'Incel' Ideology

Police say that they have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

The murderer in Montreal left a manifesto.



But we're not allowed to see it.



The CBC state broadcaster was shown it and says he's an "incel". That's one word in dozens of pages.



They won't release it for us to read for ourselves.



What are they hiding?https://t.co/XjK6bYV8kU — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 23, 2026

The shooting erupted Monday after police responded to reports of an armed man near the Hilton Garden Inn in Côte-des-Neiges. Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane was killed, and another officer was seriously injured. He was the first Montreal police officer killed in the line of duty in 24 years.

A civilian, Michael Mizrahi, also died during the incident, though reports indicate he may have been shot by a police officer. Rabbi Mendel Raskin said Mizrahi had originally come from Lebanon before moving to Israel and later settling in Montreal.

The manifesto repeatedly attacks Jews and Zionists, claiming there are "many Jews" within the Western ruling class and stating that the author sometimes refers to it as the "Judaeo-bourgeois class."

A copy of the document obtained by Rebel News further alleges that "the influence of Zionist Jews upon the western bourgeoisie is in fact so strong" that it has shaped Western society itself, and goes on to assert that "Jewish interests dominate the levers of finance, media, and politics," describing this alleged influence as "pervasive and corrosive."

In another passage, the author claims that "Zionist Jews have engineered a system that benefits them at the expense of all others," and characterizes Western institutions as being "captured by a Jewish elite."

The document also praises communist systems and condemns capitalism, describing modern Western societies as "hypergamous hellscapes." It states that "capitalism is a system designed to extract value from the many for the benefit of the few," and claims that "under capitalism, human beings are reduced to commodities, their worth measured only by their economic output." The author further writes that "the capitalist order has destroyed authentic community and replaced it with transactional relationships," and argues that "market logic has infiltrated every aspect of life, leaving individuals alienated and spiritually hollow."

Based on the structure of the document, the author first lays out his political and racial grievances—including antisemitic and anti-Zionist claims—before turning later to what he describes as "the situation of terrible loneliness, isolation, and social degradation" facing men in the West. He then promises to explain "what should be done about it henceforth."

Throughout the document, the author advances theories about female "hypergamy," arguing that modern women pursue only a small group of attractive men while most men are left isolated and alone. He repeatedly laments the collapse of traditional monogamy and portrays male loneliness as a civilizational crisis.

While early coverage, including that of the CBC, has largely focused on the suspect's apparent "incel" beliefs, the manifesto itself points to a broader and more radical worldview: an amalgam of explicit antisemitism, anti-Zionist conspiracy theories, far-left anti-capitalist ideology and grievances about male loneliness and modern dating.