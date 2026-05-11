Marilyn Gladu will never eat lunch in Sarnia again

In 1991, Oscar-winning producer Julia Phillips published her tell-all memoir entitled, You'll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again.

The title referred to Phillips' period of professional exile that she endured after going from hot-shot producer to cocaine addict.

In Hollywood, the term “lunch” is not about grabbing a bite to eat at some trendy bistro. Rather, having lunch is all about networking and hobnobbing with the Tinseltown power brokers as one pitches future projects.

Thus, “never eating lunch” refers to someone who no longer has clout or power or professional relevance. And this was the fate Julia Phillips endured. Oh, sure, she was an A-list producer back in the ’70s thanks to such mega-hits as The Sting, Taxi Driver, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. But in the eighties substance abuse and burning bridges led to Julia Phillps going from A-lister to untouchable. Thus, she never ate lunch in that town again.

From Hollywood, Calif. to Sarnia, Ont., we have a Canadian political version of such a saga playing out.

Namely, we recently took delivery of a poster promoting a luncheon scheduled for May 20 at the swank Sarnia Riding Club featuring the notorious MP Marilyn Gladu.

Now, that’s very interesting. Gladu is one of the five floor crossers that were wooed to switch parties by the Carney Liberals. What she was offered — or what she was threatened with — remains a mystery. But Gladu is — or was — an uber-Conservative, as in social conservative. That’s what made her floor-crossing so jaw-dropping: she ditched her values, and apparently so did the Liberals in their obsession to achieve an unearned majority government.

Former Conservative MP Gladu facing fierce backlash after joining Carney Liberals



A most baffling betrayal: Sarnians weigh-in regarding Marilyn Gladu’s floor crossing. Spoiler alert: constituents are furious.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/k5oV4lTLbw pic.twitter.com/o6XyIrD9qT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 20, 2026

Last month, Rebel News ventured out to Sarnia to see how Gladu’s constituents felt about this utter betrayal. It wasn’t pretty.

And as we left Sarnia that day, we remember musing that there’s no way Gladu will ever have lunch in that town again — figuratively and literally.

So imagine our surprise when we took delivery of the poster promoting a luncheon in Sarnia featuring none other than Marilyn Gladu.

Holy Last Supper, Batman!

By the way, the first thing we noticed about the poster was the use of blue lettering and Gladu donning a blue top. You see, ever since going Liberal, Gladu has cleaned out the shelves at Winners for red haberdashery. In Ottawa, she really, really wants to drive home the message that she is now part of the Big Red Machine.

But when it comes to Sarnia, she’s back to wearing blue. It’s like the old Bob Hope line: “When you’re in New York, you give ‘em the Big Apple stuff; when you’re in Chicago, you give ‘em the Windy City stuff.”

Pathetic.

But seriously, who does Gladu think she’s kidding?

Well, the answer is: nobody.

You see, we called the Sarnia Riding Club to buy tickets for this luncheon. We were told the event was relocated because the club club double-booked two events on the same day at the same time.

Anyone buying that?

Nevertheless, we reached out to the organizer, the Sarnia Chamber of Commerce for enlightenment. Uh oh, the plot thickens! The dinner had been postponed because Gladu is so busy in Parliament these days. Really?

We then reached out to Gladu’s constituency office which keeps hours that would make a banker blush — namely, 9 a.m. until noon. The voicemail message noted the office is now closed due to “safety reasons”. Why would that be? A gas leak? A downed hydro wire?

Bottom line: a Marilyn Gladu luncheon in Sarnia is about as likely to occur as a summertime blizzard in Dubai. It ain’t gonna happen. She is persona non grata there.

Oh sure, Gladu can don blue togs again and pretend it’s business as usual. But the good people of Sarnia who overwhelmingly voted for her and canvassed for her and donated to her campaign are justifiably livid that she stuck a knife in their collective backs.

So, sorry Ms. Gladu, as Julia Phillips once opined in print, you’ll never eat lunch in that town again.