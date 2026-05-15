Massive U.K. free speech rally expected to draw tens of thousands to London

I’m here in London, England — and tomorrow, Tommy Robinson is set to hold his massive Unite the Kingdom rally. And apparently, that has Keir Starmer’s government terrified.

In the lead-up to this event, the U.K. government has started cancelling visas and blocking entry for commentators, activists, journalists — and even politicians — connected to Tommy Robinson’s rally.

🚨 Keir Starmer just BANNED me from entering the UK over a rally.... I wasn't even attending



His desperate crackdown just got personal.



But this is going to backfire spectacularly.



Now the world is watching, and even more British patriots will head to London to rally with… pic.twitter.com/2Py8HDoAQN — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 13, 2026

My colleague Avi Yemini wasn’t even planning to come. Yet he still received an email from the U.K. government revoking a visa he had applied for more than a year ago, claiming his presence in the U.K. was “not conducive to the public good.”

But what exactly is “conducive to the public good” under Keir Starmer? Are boats filled with illegal migrants conducive to the public good? Are radical Islamist preachers conducive to the safety of British communities? Are the grooming gangs he once tried to shield conducive to the public good?

British pm @Keir_Starmer says he will block "far-right agitators" from travelling to the #UK for @TRobinsonNewEra march: “We will not allow people to come to the UK to threaten our communities and spread hate on our streets.” The end of #democracy! pic.twitter.com/G5Wxz2AYzc — Filip Dewinter (@FDW_VB) May 11, 2026

This socialist government has become a world leader in arresting people over non-violent online speech — far ahead of countries like Russia and China.

Starmer knows he can’t stop Tommy Robinson’s supporters through the courts, because the law is not on his side. So instead, his government is using executive powers to deny people entry into the country.

This is not democracy. This is political censorship.

Keir Starmer refuses debate. He refuses criticism. And he refuses to take responsibility for the failed policies that have left so many people in this country feeling abandoned.

Following these visa cancellations, Ben Habib, chairman of the advocacy group Great British PAC, wrote to Starmer’s government, warning that “Britain has historically distinguished itself from authoritarian systems precisely because it has defended the principle that controversial speech is answered by debate.”

Labour says banning certain foreign political commentators from Britain is about “protecting democracy.”

No. Democracies do not ban speakers because the Government dislikes their politics.

We have formally demanded the evidence against Eva Vlaardingerbroek and others. If laws… pic.twitter.com/fzbsmv2ZUx — Great British PAC 🇬🇧 (@GreatBritishPAC) May 12, 2026

He also wrote that “the British public is increasingly concerned that the term ‘far Right’ is now being deployed indiscriminately against conservatives, nationalists, immigration critics, cultural traditionalists, and political dissenters generally.”

In his letter, Habib is demanding that the government release the information used to justify these entry bans, explain under which legal authority they acted, and answer for what appears to be a politically motivated crackdown.

But I made it in. I was able to fly under the radar — and I’m here because the truth needs to be shown now more than ever.

These people are not “far-right agitators.” They are working-class citizens who are tired of being ignored, censored, and demonized for speaking out against open borders, mass migration, and a socialist government that has failed them.

The UK needs our support. They are counting on us to show the truth.

Chip in below or go to TommyReports.com to support this mission and help cover my travel costs.