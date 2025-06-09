Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman? The immigrant-turned-terror suspect behind the Boulder firebombing

Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman first emigrated to the United States along with his wife and five children in August 2022. He arrived in the country by securing a B1/B2 visa. He was supposed to leave the U.S. in February 2023, but the Biden Administration gave Soliman work authorization until March 2025.

March 2025 came and went, but unfortunately, Soliman stuck around.

And instead of being grateful for a chance to pursue the American dream, Soliman would emerge as a nightmare for those taking part in the Run For Their Lives event in Boulder, Colorado, on June 8.

Run For Their Lives is a solidarity event for those Israeli civilians who remain hostages at the hands of Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel.

Soliman attended the event, too. Not to show solidarity but to create carnage.

Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at participants. He also used a homemade flamethrower in a horrifying attempt to incinerate innocent civilians.

Fifteen people and one dog suffered burns. One of the victims was an elderly Holocaust survivor. Soliman was heard shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack.

This was no crime of passion. Soliman allegedly told law enforcement that he had planned this attack for a year.

But in the aftermath, it is hard to make sense of Soliman's motivation, aside from being consumed by irrational hatred. For here was an individual who, along with his family members, was allowed to emigrate to the U.S. and was given a chance to pursue the American promise. But his visceral hatred for Jews and the state of Israel eclipsed even the prospect of providing for his own family. Sick.

Soliman faces more than 100 charges, including several charges for attempted murder. Should he be convicted, he will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. That will give this reprobate plenty of time to ponder if his gross act of violence was worth the price of his freedom.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Trump Administration said that Soliman's family would be deported back to Egypt.

But disturbingly, U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher, who happens to be a Biden appointee, ordered the deportation proceedings to be halted.

Stated Judge Gallagher: "The court finds that deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

Again, another Democrat activist judge worried about due process for people who aren't even American citizens!

Let's hope this deportation delay is very brief. While Soliman's wife and children might have had nothing to do with Soliman's act of terrorism, this is not the fault of the Trump Administration. Rather, Mohamed Sabry Soliman chose to throw everything away in an unhinged act of grotesque violence. Time to remove his family from Colorado ASAP. Besides, we hear the pyramids are lovely this time of year.