Melbourne police arrest Rebel security for doing his job while Avi Yemini covers lockdown protest

On a ">recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant discussed two arrests of Rebel News staff — reporter David Menzies in Thornhill, Ont. and Avi Yemini's hired security at a rally in Melbourne, Australia.

Saturday was Melbourne's largest anti-lockdown protest, as the area has now gone into its fifth lockdown. Police found themselves outnumbered, and were forced to retreat as the crowd overwhelmed them and broke through their police lines.

"The mainstream media had a very different take on what took place that day," Avi reported. "According to them, 'only hundreds of crazy conspiracy theorists were in attendance.'"

Once much of the crowd dispersed, police sprung into action and began to fine and arrest anyone who stayed behind, including Avi's security guard, Daniel, who was violently arrested and hauled off to jail while doing his job to keep Avi safe while reporting.

"Daniel has accompanied me during many of my reports, and since he's always had my back, it's time for me to return the favour," wrote Avi. We are crowdfunding Daniel's legal fees, so if you want to pitch in, please click here.

You can watch Avi's full report here.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams air Monday–Friday at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.