This is what REALLY happened at the Rally For Freedom in Melbourne

As expected, the mainstream media painted a very dark picture of the World Wide Freedom Rally in Melbourne on Saturday.

The fake news claimed, "only hundreds of crazy conspiracy theorists were in attendance".

The truth is, it was the biggest anti-lockdown protest the state has seen. Most who attended had never been to one before.

The crowd was diverse, with people from all corners of our community.

Protesters overwhelmed law enforcement so much, forcing them to stand down as the march broke their police line.

The event was peaceful until most protesters had left.

That's when police launched their assualt. Watch: