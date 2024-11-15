Men's breastfeeding fetish drives La Leche League founder to resign

Marian Tompson, 94, a beloved co-founder of La Leche League International (LLLI), the world’s oldest breastfeeding support group, has resigned from the organization. She claims it has deviated from its original mission of helping mothers provide their babies with a good start in life, and instead is pandering to men seeking to simulate maternal breastfeeding.

“On November 6, 2024, I resigned from the LLLI Board of Directors and from LLL itself, an organization that has become a travesty of my original intent,” Tompson declared in a letter addressed to the League’s leaders.

For over 60 years, Tompson — a mother of seven who has been coined “nurturer of mothers” — served with the originally U.S.-based organization that supports breastfeeding in over 80 countries. However, she says she can no longer do so in good conscience unless the group returns to its mission of supporting biological women and their babies through breastfeeding.

“LLL's focus has subtly shifted to include men who, for whatever reason, want to have the experience of breastfeeding, despite no careful long-term research on male lactation and how that may affect the baby,” Tompson explained.

Her grandson, Austin Davies, expressed his admiration for her decision in a heartfelt Facebook post, writing:

I am so proud of my grandmother, Marian Tompson, for her decision to step down from La Leche League. She took a brave stand against the war against truth and nature and for protecting families from misguided practices and the glorification of mental illness. Her commitment to supporting healthy, genuine care for children and mothers and standing against the spread of harmful ideas is inspiring.

Tompson noted that despite her efforts over the past two years to steer the organization back to its roots, it became clear to her that there was nothing further she “can do to change this trajectory by staying involved.”

While standing firm on her decision to leave, Tompson says she would consider returning “when La Leche League returns to its original Mission and Purpose.”