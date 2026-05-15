Met Police pressure London pubs to shut down ahead of Tommy Robinson rally





Two days before Tommy Robinson’s massive rally is set to take place in London, I came across a report from GB News claiming that the Metropolitan Police had asked pubs in Westminster to shut down on Saturday.

🚨NEW: All pubs in Westminster will be closed for the Unite The Kingdom march, with landlords saying there has been "significant pressure" from the Met Police



[@MartinDaubney] — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) May 13, 2026

For those unfamiliar with London, Westminster is the heart of the British political establishment. It is where Parliament and Big Ben are located — and it is expected to be one of the key areas affected by Saturday’s Unite The Kingdom rally.

So, I went there myself to ask pub managers whether the report was true.

What I uncovered is that not only are pubs in Westminster being asked to close, pubs around Trafalgar Square are also being asked to shut down.

According to the people I spoke with, the Met Police have indeed asked pubs to close, apparently in order to maintain more control over the crowd during the rally.

But this raises serious questions.

Last September, during Tommy Robinson’s previous rally, pubs in Westminster were closed. However, pubs around Trafalgar Square — where anti-Tommy and anti-Israel protesters were gathering at the same time — were not shut down in the same way.

So why now?

When I spoke with one manager whose pub is located near Trafalgar Square, he told me he would rather lose money than be “abused by racist thugs.”

It was clear he was referring to Tommy Robinson’s crowd — not the far-left protesters who have also gathered in the area.

But when I asked whether something specific had happened last September, he said he had heard racist slurs. He did not specify what was said, and he did not identify which crowd was responsible.

Another moment stood out. A manager at a pub near Parliament told me that because they are located in the parliamentary area, they cannot express any opinion.

That was surprising. In the very heart of British democracy, even pub managers appear afraid to speak openly.

This reminded me of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, when police pressured businesses to close and warned them about protesters. Yet the businesses that stayed open ended up having some of their most lucrative days in years.

Once again, the same pattern appears: fear tactics, pressure, and control.

And this is happening as Keir Starmer’s government is already under fire for blocking foreign politicians, activists and journalists from entering the UK to attend the rally.

Stay tuned at TommyReports.com. I will also be interviewing Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński about being denied entry into the United Kingdom ahead of Saturday’s rally.