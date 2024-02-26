Michigan Gov. Whitmer urges support for Biden to counter Trump's influence

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer remarked to Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" that Democrats in Michigan who fail to back President Joe Biden are, by default, lending their support to former President Donald Trump during a weekend interview.

Whitmer shared these thoughts while talking about the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race within Michigan, the Daily Wire reports.

“One of the tests of what is going to happen in November could come in this primary on Tuesday,” Bash said. “And the question is, how deep Democratic divisions are over a lot of issues, the biggest of which I think in your state is the war in Gaza. Some of the leaders, very vocal, respected leaders inside your state, Rashida Tlaib is one of them, they’re pushing Democrats to vote uncommitted on Tuesday, instead of voting for President Biden, in order to send a message and to protest what the president is doing. This is a real serious campaign by people like Rashida Tlaib and others.”

“How many uncommitted votes do you think we’re going to see on Tuesday?” Whitmer asked. “How worried are you?”

Whitmer replied:

Well, I’m not sure what we’re going to see on Tuesday, to tell you the truth. I can tell you this, that Michigan has been so fortunate to be the home of a robust Arab, Muslim, Palestinian community and a robust Jewish community. We have lived in harmony as neighbors for decades. And there’s a lot of pain all across all of these communities because of what’s happening halfway around the world. I know that we have got this primary, and we will see differences of opinion. I just want to make the case, though, that it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that any vote that’s not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term. A second Trump term would be devastating, not just on fundamental rights, not just on our democracy here at home, but also when it comes to foreign policy. This was a man who promoted a Muslim ban. This is, I think, a very high-stakes moment. I am encouraging people to cast an affirmative vote for President Biden. I understand the pain that people are feeling. And I will continue to work to build bridges with folks in all of these communities, because they’re all important to me, they’re all important to Michigan, and I know they’re all important to President Biden as well.