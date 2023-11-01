Minnesota Republican congressional hopeful slams far-left Democrats over Israel-Hamas conflict
A Muslim immigrant who is also a Minnesota Republican congressional candidate appeared on "Fox & Friends" to criticize far-left Democrats, accusing them of not supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas.
"I'm telling you, Hamas is a terrorist group, and whoever supports these terrorists don't belong to the United States of America, the land of the free," said Dalia al-Aqidi, who is campaigning to defeat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whom she labeled as the "No. 1 antisemitic lawmaker in the United States."
"When they call for a free Palestine and call ‘from the river to the sea,’ this is a call for a genocide. Black Lives Matter and all these far-left progressives have no clue what they're chanting about."
Speaking from Israel, Al-Aqidi said that she visited the country to show her support and solidarity with the Jewish people, Fox News reports.
"We are not like her (Omar). We support the Jewish people, and we are fighting the same fight," she stated, adding that Omar's district has become "ground zero for antisemitism."
While in Israel, al-Aqidi reported that she directly witnessed the horrors inflicted by Hamas during their attack on Israeli civilians on October 7.
"I've seen the houses, the burnt houses. You can smell it. It's a place of destruction. And whoever says that Hamas, that these people are freedom fighters, no, freedom fighters don't do that."
Al-Aqidi confirmed that the accounts of Hamas' acts of violence targeting women, children and the elderly were true.
"Freedom fighters don't hunt kids, don't hurt women and the elderly from house to house and room to room. I've seen it. I bear witness to what happened in the kibbutz. So, that's why I'm here to say, no, this is not fake news."
"These people with a radical Islamist ideology, they don't care about their lives, what they care about is death," she said.
Al-Aqidi, originally from Iraq, expressed her worry that due to the increase in border crossings during the Biden administration, terrorist groups may have already entered the United States.
"We have no idea who's coming through our borders. We have no idea about the ideology that some of these people have. … We don't know how many," she said.
"I'm so disappointed in the Biden administration for this policy and I hope it will change this next year. … Any respectable country around the world should be in charge of its borders."
Al-Aqidi also noted that opposing Hamas is not "Islamophobic," but rather against "radical Islamist ideology."
Omar and her progressive colleagues in the "Squad" have recently come under scrutiny from some within the Democratic Party for their insistent appeals to President Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst Israel's counteractions against Hamas.
At an October 20 press conference, Omar stated that Israel had launched more bombs on Gaza in the past ten days than the United States had in a whole year in Afghanistan. "How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, ‘I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza.’ What is wrong with you?"
